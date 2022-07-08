Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, was in “grave condition” after being shot in western Japan’s Nara, where he was making a campaign speech for the parliament’s upper house election to be held on Sunday. Due to the sensitive time, the incident has raised suspicions of a political assassination.

According to Japanese media NHK, Abe was shot from the back and collapsed during his speech. Japanese media said Abe was apparently bleeding and in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest – a term often used in Japan before death is confirmed. Abe, 67, was rushed to a nearby hospital and showed no vital signs, according to the Kyodo News.

The attacker has been arrested and the case is under investigation by the local police. According to Japanese media reports, the suspect is a 41-year-old man and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday criticized the shooting as barbaric, saying doctors are working very hard to save Abe and that he prayed for Abe’s survival.

China was shocked by the incident and is following the developments; China hopes that former Japanese prime minister Abe will emerge from critical condition and recover as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing on Friday.

“We would like to extend our sympathy to his family,” Zhao said. When asked to comment on Abe’s China policy during his tenure, Zhao said he noticed Abe used to make contribution to improving Japan’s ties with China.

At the ongoing G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed sympathy to Tokyo over the attack on Abe, Sputnik reported.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said on Friday following the incident that the US is “saddened and shocked” by the shooting, describing Abe as an unwavering ally of the US.

The spokesperson declined to comment on some netizens’ response to the attack, saying such an emergency incident should not be connected with bilateral relations.

Analysts described the incident as the biggest political incident in Japanese politics since World War II.

As a two-time prime minister and leader of the largest faction in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the attack on Abe is expected to ripple through Japanese politics and the international community. Experts said the Japanese right-wing forces may use this incident to push forward the trend of conservative transformation in Japanese politics, and Abe’s supporters will continue to promote “free and open Indo-Pacific” and his other policies, bringing more security risks to the geopolitics of Northeast Asia.

Not just by accident

Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Friday given that the shooting comes at a sensitive time ahead of the upper house election, political motives cannot be ruled out.

Although Abe has been the longest-serving prime minister, there are mixed opinions on Abe in Japan, and anti-Abe public opinions have always existed, including dissatisfaction with the widening gap between the rich and the poor caused by Abenomics, and disgust with his forced adjustment of military and security policies, Xiang said.

“Such violence should be strongly condemned, but Japan should reflect on whether there is a danger of polarization in its domestic politics,” Xiang said.

Although politics in Japan has been calm on the surface in recent years and the ruling status of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is stable, populist and other extreme ideas are still surging against the background of a long-term economic downturn, experts said.

“Japan is actually well-known for its good public security and strict control of firearms, but in recent years, there are still vicious public security incidents, which is also related to the stagnation of economic and social development in Japan and the suppression of social thoughts,” Xiang said.

Liu Jiangyong, vice dean of the Institute of Modern International Relations at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Friday that Japan is facing multiple problems such as the depreciation of the yen, inflation, unemployment and the rebound of the epidemic, which all require the Japanese government to take effective measures. Instead of responding to people’s anxiety and dissatisfaction, Japanese politicians are constantly hyping threats of neighboring countries, deflecting the attention of the public and stressing the need to strengthen the military.

As the leader of Japan’s largest political faction, Abe has long wielded a lot of influence in the country’s domestic and foreign affairs, Liu said, noting that Japan’s opposition is too loose to be balance the LDP’s policies.

Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the criminal suspect is strongly dissatisfied with the policies of the Japanese government under the “de facto control of Abe,” as there’s no way to change the status quo, so he picked an extreme way, Liu said.

Stimulation to the right wing

Although the attacker’s political leanings have yet to be officially confirmed, Chinese experts said it is almost certain that Abe’s attack will not stop the conservative trend in Japanese politics as a whole, but may strengthen it to some extent.

Abe has served as Japanese prime minister twice, from 2006 to 2007 and from late 2012 to 2020, making him the longest-serving prime minister under Japan’s modern cabinet system. Abe has continued to play a major role in Japanese politics as a member of the House of Representatives since stepping down as prime minister in September 2020 due to health problems.

“Abe’s visit to Nara is to promote the LDP’s constitutional revision program,” said Lü Yaodong, a research fellow with the Institute of Japanese Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. He added that Abe’s future successor could accelerate the constitutional revision process under the banner of “inheriting Abe’s legacy.”

The attack on Abe will certainly provoke the extreme Japanese right wing, Lü said.

Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday that ahead of upper-house elections, Abe’s assassination could serve as a “symbol” for the LDP conservative forces to gain more sympathy from the Japanese public.

“Japanese nationalism is also likely to be further strengthened by the incident,” Da said. “People may have concerns about whether the volume of calls in Japan to return to the path of war will increase further.”

At the moment, Japan does not seem to have the potential to radically change the country’s trajectory or the regional dynamics, but Abe’s assassination could stimulate the extreme Japanese right wing to promote populist, xenophobic and even extreme political goals, Lu Hao, a research fellow at the Institute of Japanese Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.

Similar to Japan’s domestic politics, Abe’s successors and supporters are expected to continue to promote Abe’s external policy in Indo-Pacific and active participation in the QUAD mechanism, and accelerate the pace of NATO’s entry in Asia, bringing more risks to the geopolitics of Northeast Asia, Lü said. GLOBAL TIMES

