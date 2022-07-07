BAD NEWS FOR NAJIB & ZAHID – GE15 TO BE IN NOVEMBER THIS YEAR IF NO FLOODS, OTHERWISE IT’S MARCH 2023 – PMO SOURCES REVEAL ISMAIL SABRI ‘HAS CHOSEN 2 PERIODS AS SUITABLE DATES’ – BUT PERHAPS NOVEMBER LIKELY TO BE A RED HERRING TO GIVE DESPERATE NAJIB-ZAHID CAMPS ‘FALSE HOPE’

The 15th general election (GE15) is likely to be held in November, two sources from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) revealed to Malaysiakini yesterday.

However, if there is a major flood like what has been happening on the East Coast of the peninsula in recent years, March next year will be the second option.

“The prime minister (Ismail Sabri Yaakob) has chosen two periods as suitable dates for the general election. Either this November or March 2023.

“November was chosen after taking into consideration the tabling of Budget 2023.

“However, that is subject to weather conditions, specifically in the East Coast states which often experience floods at the end of the year.

“If the disaster is severe, then November will not happen,” said one of the sources.

Facing pressure

Ismail Sabri previously hinted that GE15 may be held earlier after facing pressure to do so from Umno leaders, specifically party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Umno vice-president, earlier said the election can be held latest by July 2023 which is when this term expires.

Another source said March 2023 may be chosen because it is the only available slot in the first quarter of next year.

This takes into consideration the Chinese New Year celebrations and the Ramadan month, the source added.

“So, only the March slot is left for the general election,” the source said.

However, both sources did not deny the possibility that the dates may change according to the current political situation.

“True, there may be other dates too. We’ll have to see the political scenario at the time,” the sources added.

Aside from Zahid, former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has also been pushing for early polls.

The push from Umno leaders for an earlier general election came after the party’s victories in the recent Malacca and Johor elections.

Many have expressed confidence that they can make up for their loss in the previous general election following those state polls’ victories.

Umno had also amended its constitution recently to enable its internal polls to be postponed up to six months after a general election, pending approval from the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

ROS earlier told Bernama that the decision would be known latest by July 16.

MKINI

.