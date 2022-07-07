SABAH CHRISTIANS ASKED TO STAY CALM – AS CRUCIFIX, RELIGIOUS ICONS AT KENINGAU CATHEDRAL VANDALISED – COPS SAY SUSPECT MAY BE MENTALLY UNSTABLE

KOTA KINABALU: A crucifix and several religious icons were vandalised at St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Keningau in the early hours of Thursday (July 7).

Parish Council Chairlady Nancy Nelly Joneh said the incident occurred at around 7.30am, after the morning mass.

“The person behind this is a regular churchgoer. He is a 34-year-old man whom we believe might be mentally unstable,” she said when contacted.

She said the suspect’s mother had gone to the church to inform them about her son’s actions after she found out about it.

“We handed the man over to the police at around 3pm and they are handling this case,” Nancy said.

She said the bishop and other church committee members will leave the matter to the police but they might not file charges, depending on the advice given by the police.

“Parishioners are sad about this incident but we just want to repair what has been damaged and move on,” she said.

“We will also repair the broken crucifix and other damaged icons,” Nancy added.

Keningau OCPD Deputy Supt Nor Rafidah Kasim said they were in the midst of getting statements from the suspect and others relevant to the case.

“We will issue a statement later,” she said. ANN

Sabah church vandal mentally ill, say cops

PETALING JAYA: The suspected vandal of a church in Keningau, Sabah, has been arrested and is believed to be mentally ill, say police. Keningau police chief Nor Rafidah Kasim said the suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been taken to the district police headquarters for further investigation. Earlier today, the St Francis Xavier Cathedral was vandalised when an unknown individual entered the church and damaged a statue and cross. Rafidah said police investigations found that while the church was fenced, it was not locked and the CCTV system was not functioning. She added the suspect tested negative for drugs. “The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both if convicted,” she said in a statement. The diocese of Keningau has urged the public to keep calm and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the incident. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

