IF ISMAIL SABRI SPRINGS AN AIDILADHA SHOCK – PAKATAN STATES STILL WON’T DISSOLVE THEIR ASSEMBLIES YET – BUT IF PARLIAMENT DISSOLVED IN OCTOBER, THEN N.SEMBILAN, PENANG & SELANGOR ARE LIKELY TO FOLLOW – ‘AS IT WOULD BE MERE MONTHS BEFORE OUR TERM EXPIRES’

SEREMBAN: States ruled by Pakatan Harapan are likely to dissolve their respective assemblies if Parliament is dissolved as early as October, says Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar said this was only to be expected as there would only be about six months left to the term of the current term if Parliament was dissolved then and elections held within 60 days after that.

“We in Negri Sembilan will follow and dissolve our legislative assembly if Parliament is dissolved in October so that state polls can also be held simultaneously.

“Although there have been no discussions at the Pakatan leadership level, I believe other Pakatan states would also follow suit,” he said when met at the Taman Desa Rhu community hall.

In March, Aminuddin had revealed that there would be no snap polls in at least six states in the event Parliament was dissolved anytime then.

He said the leaders of these states had, during a Conference of Rulers meeting earlier, indicated they had no plans to dissolve their respective state assemblies if an election was called at the federal level.

It was later revealed that apart from Negri Sembilan, the other states were Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu.

Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang are ruled by Pakatan while the mentris besar of Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu are from PAS.

Aminuddin said he was also of the opinion that Parliament would not be dissolved anytime soon.

“Also, we in Negri Sembilan, and I believe, other Pakatan-ruled states would also not follow suit and dissolve our assemblies if say Parliament is dissolved this month as we still have another year to go before a general election must be held.

“But if it is dissolved, say in October, then we should do so as it would only be mere months before our present term expires,” he said.

Aminuddin, however, expressed hope that Parliament would not be dissolved before its current term expires.

He said it was unfair to make Malaysians go to the polls when they were facing problems such as escalating prices of goods.

“There is no need to play this guessing game.

“Since we have another year, we should complete the programmes we have planned and focus on finding ways to help the rakyat rather than make them go to the ballot box and pick a new government,” he added.

