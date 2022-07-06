Source: MACC raids Klang Valley offices of businessman allegedly linked to Bangladesh workers supply cartel

The source, who requested anonymity, said that the raids on the businessman’s offices in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur started yesterday.

The source added that the company owned by the businessman is responsible for developing a system to register foreign workers in Malaysia.

“For now, there are no arrests as yet. Not refuting any possibility that [MACC] will detain several individuals to aid in the investigation,” the source said.

Malay Mail understands that the MACC action follows grouses filed with it over the selection of 25 companies in Bangladesh that were to supply Malaysia with workers.

The two governments were purported to have agreed to these 25 agencies from over 1,000 qualified companies as listed by Bangladesh.

“It is believed that most of the 25 companies are controlled by the said Datuk Seri. Many foreign workers who are keen to work are imposed too high of a payment, up to tens of thousands of ringgit.

“This issue was raised by several NGOs and politicians by expressing dissatisfaction with the monopoly activities of the suspects involved. By limiting only 25 companies, it closes the opportunity for other companies to do business,” the source said.

According to the source, the MACC investigation centres on alleged corruption and power abuse involving two ministries.

The source did not provide further details.

MALAY MAIL

