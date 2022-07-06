Top ministers including Sunak turn on UK’s scandal-tainted PM
Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor of the exchequer and Sajid Javid as health secretary, with both saying they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked Johnson for months.
New UK finance minister Zahawi inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi takes the reins of an economy struggling under the strain of nearly double-digit inflation and a slowdown that looks set to be more severe than in most of the world’s other big nations.
Sunak and Javid: Big hitters who quit UK government
The resignations — after a succession of crises that led to a vote of confidence in Johnson’s leadership — did nothing to dampen speculation that both men still have an eye on the top job.
Dont mess with Putin. Some of you may ask what is the connection? The economy is indeed facing tough times and inflation is soaring. The slew of labour and social unrest in the UK and Europe will only increase. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
UK is putting itself in an awkward position
UK US relations Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Things have taken a turn one year after a Chinese company reached a deal with the UK side to buy Newport Wafer Fab, a lesser-known microchip factory. After the US opposed the acquisition, the British government launched a new national security review. According to media reports, Washington, especially the US Congress, will exert “strong pressure” to block the deal. The conclusion of the new security review is about to be released, which reportedly “could lead to the cancellation of the deal.”
In our view, the whole process is very much like the US forcing the UK to swallow a bitter fruit. This is because it clearly violates international business rules to interfere in mutually beneficial, compliant, and lawful business collaboration between other countries. And it is evident that the cancellation is bound to cause damage to UK’s interests and credibility. However, the British government didn’t dare to raise objections in the face of such an overbearing and illegal act of Washington. Instead, it appears as if it is obsequious to make a complaint and as if it wants to reject the US but still acts welcoming. This shows that something has gone wrong in London’s mentality and spirit toward China.
It should be pointed out that such an abnormality is not an isolated case: It is typical today in the US and the West. In the words of the BBC, this shows a “confusing” state in the UK’s China policy.
Even the British have to admit that Newport Wafer Fab, although “the UK’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility,” is already outdated “old technology.” The plant can manufacture 200nm wafer chips, far behind the world’s most advanced 3nm process. It does not involve any intelligence in the defense industry or highly sensitive technology, so there is no so-called national security risk. Washington and some in the UK are making a big deal out of “security,” proving their mindset about China has reached a severe level of craziness and blindness.
A Chinese company wants to acquire this chip factory because the combination of both sides can produce a win-win effect in the business, as they complement each other in terms of products and markets. It is extremely ridiculous and narrow-minded for some to assume that the acquisition will help the development or even the rise of China’s semiconductor industry.
Before the Chinese takeover, the British microchip factory was heavily indebted. In other words, it was not a sought-after target, but an ordinary enterprise in trouble and waiting to be rescued. Thanks to the division of labor in economic globalization, investment from China has given it a new life, but the “national security review” is cutting off its life. An employee told the British media pessimistically: “The future wasn’t looking very bright.” As economic issues are being hyped as security and political ones, the victims are well beyond the more than 450 employees of this factory.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his parliamentary testimony last year about the takeover that he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of the “anti-China spirit.” Johnson also assigned his national security adviser to conduct a security review, concluding in April that there were not enough security issues in the takeover and “the UK government will not intervene.” But it was soon compromised under pressure from Washington, and the UK launched a new investigation. Regrettably, Britain’s rational and pragmatic attitude toward China has been losing ground under the attack of anti-China forces in the UK and Washington. The UK is placing itself in an awkward and imbalanced position.
The BBC said in the report that this case has raised a bigger question for many British – what is the government’s over-arching China strategy? How far does it balance Chinese investment with security risks? It is not difficult to see that these are profound doubts about the current “confusing” China policy of the UK. When the biggest consideration in formulating a China policy gradually shifts from the vital interests of British nationals to illusory ideology or imaginary security risks, or even Washington’s opinions, more and more British people or enterprises will feel the unwarranted pain.
As far as this takeover is concerned, 10 Downing Street may still be weighing the final decision. If it still succumbs to irrational and discriminatory demands, it needs to at least apologize to the British employees innocently involved and prepare to compensate the Chinese enterprise. This can probably retrieve the minimum level of Britain’s dignity. – GLOBAL TIMES
UK’s Boris Johnson on the brink as ministers quit
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power on Wednesday, gravely wounded by the resignation of ministers who said he was not fit to govern and with a growing number of lawmakers calling for him to go.
Johnson’s finance and health secretaries quit on Tuesday, along with several in more junior roles, saying they could no longer stay in government after the latest in a series of scandals blighted his administration.
With mounting calls for Johnson to quit, he showed his determination to stay in office by appointing businessman and education minister Nadhim Zahawi as his new finance minister, and filling some of the other vacancies.
“I suspect we will have to drag him kicking and screaming from Downing Street,” one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But if we have to do it that way then we will.”
The level of hostility Johnson faces within his party will be laid bare later on Wednesday when he appears in parliament for his weekly question session, and before the chairs of select committees for a scheduled two-hour grilling.
Johnson, a former journalist and London mayor who became the face of Britain’s departure from the European Union, won a landslide election victory in 2019 before taking a combative and often chaotic approach to governing.
His leadership has been mired in scandals and missteps over the last few months, with the prime minister fined by police for breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws and a damning report published about the behaviour of officials at his Downing Street office who breached their own lockdown rules.
There have also been policy U-turns, an ill-fated defence of a lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, and criticism that he has not done enough to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, with many Britons struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices.
The Times of London newspaper said Johnson’s “serial dishonesty” was “utterly corrosive” of effective government.
“Every day that he remains deepens the sense of chaos,” it said. “For the good of the country, he should go.”
The latest bout of drama at the heart of British power comes as the economy deteriorates rapidly, with some economists warning that the country could tip into recession.
LOST CONFIDENCE
The latest scandal saw Johnson apologising for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in party welfare and discipline, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.
It prompted Rishi Sunak to quit as chancellor of the exchequer – the finance minister – and Sajid Javid to resign as health secretary, while half a dozen others left their junior ministerial or envoy roles.
“It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too,” Javid said in his resignation letter.
Several of the ministers cited Johnson’s lack of judgement, standards, and inability to tell the truth.
A snap YouGov poll found 69% of Britons thought Johnson should step down as prime minister but for the time being the remainder of his top ministerial team offered their backing.
“I fully support the prime minister,” Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said. “I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do.”
A month ago, Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative lawmakers, and party rules mean he cannot face another such challenge for a year.
However, some lawmakers are seeking to change those rules, while he is also under investigation by a parliamentary committee over whether he lied to parliament about COVID-19 lockdown breaches.
Were Johnson to go, the process to replace him could take a couple of months.
Only two-and-a-half years ago, the ebullient Johnson won a huge parliamentary majority on a promise to sort out Britain’s exit from the European Union after years of bitter wrangling.
But since then, his initial handling of the pandemic was widely criticised and the government has lurched from one predicament to another.
Although Johnson won wider plaudits for his support of Ukraine, it has not materialised into a boost in opinion polls, which show the Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party and his own popularity ratings at all-time lows.
His combative approach towards the Europe Union has also weighed on the pound, exacerbating inflation which is forecast to surpass 11%.
“After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this government is now collapsing,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said. REUTERS/ ANN
