Raising OPR again will lead to higher cost of living, warns Umno Youth

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has warned that a successive increase in the overnight policy rate (OPR) by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will directly lead to a higher cost of living.

Asyraf said it was “inconclusive” to state that raising the OPR would keep inflation low. He pointed out that a family with housing and other loans, and a car would see their monthly costs go up by hundreds of ringgit should loan repayment rates be hiked. He said traders and even major industry players with business loans would also be forced to raise their prices, thus burdening consumers. “The government must look at the matter from a wider perspective as to how to face the economic downturn without directly channelling that burden to the people,” he said in a statement. “This is not the right time to consider removing subsidies, floating ceiling prices and raising the OPR because it will directly raise the (cost of living).” Analysts expect BNM to raise the OPR by another 25 basis points – from 2% to 2.25% – at its fourth monetary policy committee meeting of the year today. The central bank had hiked the rate in May, lifting it from the record low where it had languished for nearly two years. Asyraf said the government should stimulate the economy by increasing its spending to improve infrastructure, attract investments, make it easier to do business and create job opportunities. With Malaysia transitioning to the endemic phase of Covid-19, he said industry players, businessmen and “regular” Malaysians were still in the throes of economic recovery. FMT

Bank of England tells lenders to brace for economic storm

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic outlook for Britain and the world had darkened and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they can weather the storm.

“The economic outlook for the UK and globally has deteriorated materially,” the BoE said as it published its latest Financial Stability Report, adding that developments around the war in Ukraine would be a key factor.

International forecasters like the IMF and OECD say Britain is more susceptible to recession and persistently high inflation than other Western countries, all of whom are grappling with global energy and commodity market shocks.

British banks were well-placed to weather even a severe economic downturn, the BoE said, although it noted their capital ratios – while still strong – were expected to decline slightly in the coming quarters.

Members of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) confirmed that the BoE will double the counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCYB) rate to 2% July next year, and said it could vary the rate in either direction depending on how the global economy pans out.

The CCYB rate represents an extra buffer for banks that varies depending on the economic outlook.

Despite a worsening cost-of-living crunch, with inflation heading towards double digits, the BoE said banks were resilient to debt vulnerabilities among households and businesses.

The central bank also expressed unease over the health of core financial markets – such as U.S. and British government bonds – which were the subject of the March 2020 “dash for cash” when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted panic selling.

“Amid high volatility, liquidity conditions deteriorated even in usually highly liquid markets such as U.S. Treasuries, gilts and interest rate futures,” the BoE said.

It noted that core British markets – while still functional – had become more expensive to trade, with bid-ask spreads on short-dated gilts more than doubling compared with their 2021 average.

“(Conditions) could continue to deteriorate, especially if market volatility increases further,” the BoE said.

The BoE also said it would conduct an in-depth analysis of the functioning of the commodities market, with metals trade severely disrupted in March by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank said it would begin its 2022 stress test of banks – delayed due to the war – in September, with the results likely to come in mid-2023. REUTERS

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / REUTERS

