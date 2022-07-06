Perikatan Nasional (PN) had a written agreement with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on who should be the deputy prime minister, revealed Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

“This is not something new. There was an agreement signed before Ismail Sabri became prime minister,” he said in an interview with Free Malaysia Today.

Ismail Sabri did not appoint a deputy after he became prime minister last August. Instead, he has four “senior ministers”.

On Saturday, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin divulged that he had recently met Ismail Sabri, where cabinet appointments – including the position of deputy prime minister – were discussed.

Wan Saiful said Bersatu will wait and see if Ismail Sabri will keep his promises.

“Humans will be evaluated based on their ability to fulfil promises, especially those that are written.

“(Surely) Ismail Sabri wants to be remembered as someone who keeps his promises,” he added.

Wan Saiful also said that there were some government appointees from Bersatu and PAS who were not retained in Ismail Sabri’s administration.

“I understand there are many challenges, but these challenges must be overcome because a promise is a promise,” he added.

All for positions

In a response, Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi said Wan Saiful’s revelation showed that Bersatu’s priority was seeking government positions.

“Since the beginning, they have been threatening Ismail Sabri because of positions.

“This means Umno is better. We are more gentlemanly than Bersatu. When Umno backed Muhyiddin as prime minister, there were no written agreements. We didn’t ask for the deputy premiership,” Puad said.

Due to Bersatu’s attitude, Puad urged Ismail Sabri to ignore Muhyiddin’s lobbying for positions because it did not benefit the public.

