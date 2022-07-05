Salmah Mat Akib, 53, and her daughter-in-law Nurul Anis Abu Hassan, 23, who was four months pregnant, were found embracing each other under a pile of logs.
Khairul Ashraf Nor Azman chokes back tears as he speaks to reporters at a relief centre in Baling, Kedah July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic
Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner Sayani Saidon told a press conference at Kampung Iboi that the bodies were found about 100 metres from their house which was washed away by floods.
She said the body of the third victim Khairul Ikhwan Nor Azman, 14, who was Salmah’s son, was found not far from the location where of the two bodies were found earlier.
LEBAI GANAS TEBANG 690 HEKTAR GETAH. TIDAK ADA PAMPASAN.
My Comments : What we can observe here is hopelessness. These people look quite hopeless.
Government policy has removed their capacity to move forward on their own steam. The policy of giving them free this and free that in exchange for their votes has brought them to this point in their lives. Free things cannot last forever.
Plus the lebai fellows have now tasted the fruits of their politics. Obviously there is more value in chopping down those 690 hectares of rubber trees than keep the trees alive. There is some motive as well as motivation.
Perhaps another round of free lunches – for / from someone else?
If only they could send their children to school where their children can get an education, can read, write and converse in English, Malay etc that may be useful in their lives perhaps they will not be in such a predicament.
Look at the video. I see no difference from videos of poor villagers in Africa or other Third World countries. This is pathetic. This is what the leadership has done.