TOP PM & DPM CHOICES IN TALENTLESS & TOXIC MALAYSIA – ‘TURTLE EGG’ PLUS ‘ARCH TRAITOR’ OR ‘TURTLE EGG’ PLUS ‘LOBAK BRAINS’ – BERSATU ASKING FOR TROUBLE IF IT FORCES ISMAIL ABRI TO PICK EITHER AZMIN OR AHMAD FAIZAL AS DPM

PETALING JAYA: A deeper political crisis is in store if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) picks Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu over Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as deputy prime minister, says an Umno supreme council member.

Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi said this would be the scenario if Azmin is passed over, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants Ahmad Faizal to be DPM, as he holds a higher rank in Bersatu.

Puad was giving his view on the meeting between Muhyiddin and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently.

“It would anger Azmin, creating further turmoil in the volatile political situation in the country,” said Puad on his Facebook page on Monday (July 4).

“Muhyiddin also wants a Bersatu candidate to replace Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is now in Parti Bangsa Malaysia as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

The Rengit assemblyman said Ismail Sabri should not give in to the demands, threat and pressure, as Muhyiddin is desperate to prevent further defections from his party.

Muhyiddin had said his meeting was for the Prime Minister to consider the previous agreement between Ismail Sabri and Perikatan Nasional.

Azmin, who defected from PKR to Bersatu in 2020, is a senior minister in Ismail Sabri’s government and holds the International Trade and Investment Minister portfolio.

Puad also questioned how Bersatu’s registration was approved immediately on May 17, 2018, after Pakatan Harapan came to power.

“Bersatu was suspended for failing to submit minutes of branches, divisions and statement of accounts.

“It’s strange how Bersatu can hold their general assembly while the branches and divisions did not have their meetings.

“Muhyiddin himself had said the party did not fulfill two criteria asked by the Registrar of Societies (ROS), which is the report from branches and divisions.

He added that ROS approved Bersatu within a week after coming to power.

“As such is Umno’s application to amend the party’s constitution not approved because the minister is from Bersatu?” asked Puad.

ANN

.