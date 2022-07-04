MAN IN JOHOR FLEES NAKED ON MOTORBIKE AFTER ALLEGEDLY SLITTING THE THROATS OF HIS WIFE & 44-DAY-OLD BABY

Man flees in the nude after killing wife and baby

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested a man believed to have murdered his wife and 44-day-old baby in Kampung Bakar Batu, Johor Bahru.

The incident is believed to have taken place at about 12.30pm. A report about their deaths was lodged by a member of the public.

Johor police later caught the 24-year-old suspect at 2.45pm in Permas Jaya after he fled naked on a motorcycle.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Raub Selamat said a red motorcycle and knife were also seized.

According to a Harian Metro report, the victim, Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, and her baby, Hans Mohd Thakif Amir, were found with their necks slit.

The victim’s mother, Norazlina Hamdan, 50, said the family was still in shock over the incident.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s forensic department and will be buried at the Kampung Bakar Batu Islamic Cemetery tomorrow.

Anyone with information on the incident may call the district police or the investigating officer Kathiresh Rajagopal at 013-4472909. FMT

