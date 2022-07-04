RUSSIA CELEBRATES MAJOR VICTORY AS IT CAPTURES LUHANSK REGION – ALLOWING IT TO BUILD A ‘LAND BRIDGE’ TO CRIMEA – AS UKRAINE RETREATS, WITH BATTLE NOW SHIFTING TO DONETSK

Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine’s Luhansk region in space

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, described Moscow’s capture of the Luhansk region as “a liberation day to celebrate both on Earth and in space.”

The agency posted pictures of cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov smiling as they held up flags of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic.

“This is a long-awaited day that the residents of the occupied areas of the Luhansk region had been waiting eight years for,” Roscosmos wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“We are convinced that July 3, 2022, will forever remain in the history of the (Luhansk People’s) Republic.”

Ukraine Withdraws From Battered Lysychansk City; Russia Claims Major Victory

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s forces have withdrawn from the bombed-out city of Lysychansk, prompting Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, a key Kremlin war goal, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to regain the lost territory.