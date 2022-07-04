INWARD-LOOKING & MOVING BACKWARDS? WELL, THAT’S WHY MALAYSIA IS SAID TO BE A COUNTRY WITH NO FUTURE – EVEN IN LANGUAGE, THEY MUST POLITICISE & CREATE A WAR – IT’S NOW BM VS ENGLISH – A SILLY ‘STUCK MINDSET’ ISSUE WHEN BOTH SHOULD CO-EXIST – YET UNSCRUPULOUS POLITICIANS & THEIR INSECURE VOTERS TURN IT INTO A WEAPON TO KILL THEIR OWN COUNTRY!
PETALING JAYA: PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang might have a “stuck mindset” when it comes to English, says Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim.
The Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE) chairman said that it is short-sighted to label Malaysians preferring to speak English over the national language as having a colonial mindset.
“Perhaps Abdul Hadi is the one with a ‘stuck mindset’. The world is too diverse and dynamic, and moving at a faster pace than one can imagine,” said Noor Azimah.
“A ‘stuck mindset’ of thinking that there is still a struggle between BM and English, and imagining that there is still a colonial mindset is not only myopic, but it is also sadly revealingly insecure,” said Noor Azimah on Monday (July 4).
Abdul Hadi also criticized Malaysians who constantly belittle the Bahasa Malaysia language.
“Their souls are still trapped with the former colonists who previously enslaved them,” said Abdul Hadi.
Abdul Hadi also claimed that there are Malaysians who prioritize the usage of English in official events and English.
“In fact, advertisements in shops and the market, as well as the names of cities and roads are named in English, even though a majority of its target audience do not know English,” said Abdul Hadi.
“At the same time, they do not care about whether their audiences consist of Malaysians who do not know English,” he added.
On May 24, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was quoted as saying that he hoped the Public Service Department (JPA) would consider action against those who did not take instructions relating to the use of Bahasa Malaysia in the civil service seriously.
On June 21, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) board of governors chairman Datuk Seri Awang Sariyan proposed that those who do not respect the national language be fined up to RM50,000 or sentenced through imprisonment through several amendments.
Awang said the proposed punishment would need an amendment of the DBP Act 1959 and added that the amendment is currently in the final stages of discussions before it is presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in July.
Among those criticizing the proposed penalties were former international trade and industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.
She had said that other Asean countries may not respond well if Malaysian civil servants were forced to use Bahasa Malaysia when corresponding with the international community.
“If this mindset of being inward-looking persists, with even penalties imposed for not communicating with the rest of the world in Bahasa Malaysia, then we will be the bureaucratic pariahs in Asean,” she said in a statement last month.
Whereas the G25 group of eminent Malays said punitive measures to enforce Bahasa Malaysia in the civil service and other government-related agencies will cause Malaysia to lose out.
“While G25 supports the importance of Bahasa Malaysia in creating a united nation between the various races that form the country, there must also be recognition of the importance of English as the universal language of the international community in many aspects of daily life,” it said in a statement in May.
Ismail Sabri said the move was to strengthen Bahasa Malaysia and there was no reason for any Malaysians not to be able to speak the national language.
