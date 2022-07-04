ISMAIL SABRI ‘CAI DAN’ OR MENU TO SWEEP POWER IN UMNO – ‘WE’VE NEVER TALKED ABOUT IT,’ CLAIMS ALLEGED NEW DEPUTY PRESIDENT ANNUAR MUSA – YET PERHAPS IT MIGHT BE TIMELY FOR NAJIB-ZAHID-MAT HASAN CAMPS TO START WORRYING

Annuar scoffs at chart of Umno’s purported new leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Annuar Musa has dismissed a chart which purportedly shows Umno’s leadership line-up after the next party elections. He said it was probably drawn up by people who had a lot of time to spend on politicking.

The chart lists Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new president with Annuar as his deputy. Hishammuddin Hussein, Mahdzir Khalid and Khairy Jamaluddin were listed as vice-presidents, Shahidan Kassim as secretary-general, Noh Omar as information chief and Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as treasurer.

Also on the chart were Shahril Hamdan (Youth chief), Mastura Yazid (Wanita chief) and Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi (Puteri chief).

“We’ve never talked about it,” Annuar said today. “We have never talked about a list of leaders who will contest (the next party elections).

“I know certain parties have been spreading the chart; maybe they have a lot of time on their hands but we don’t have time for such things. We have a lot of work to do,” he said after attending a government function.

Annuar, a former Umno secretary-general, is communications and multimedia minister in prime minister Ismail’s coalition government. Ismail is a vice-president of Umno, while Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is president and Mohamad Hasan the deputy president.

Umno’s elections for the 2021-2023 term were due in June last year but were postponed because of Covid-19 and must be held by Dec 30.

However, the party is awaiting approval by the Registrar of Societies of new rules that allow elections to be delayed for up to six months after a general election or up to 18 months from the end of its leadership’s term.

Yesterday, Ismail said the registrar’s response was expected by July 16 at the latest.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

