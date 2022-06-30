SILAKAN, MAHATHIR! – BY ALL MEANS STAND IN GE15 IF YOU FEEL FIT & HEALTHY ENOUGH – AT THE END OF THE DAY, IT’S UP TO VOTERS & THEN OTHER WINNERS WHETHER THEY WANT TO TRUST YOU EVER AGAIN!

I’ll consider standing if no other choice, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is willing to consider contesting the next general election (GE15) to defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat.

Mahathir, 96, said Pejuang is eyeing several candidates to contest the seat, but he is open to standing if none was found to be suitable.

“We have candidates, we can’t name them yet,” he was quoted as saying on AstroAwani.

“If there isn’t (any other suitable choice) and if people suggest (I contest in Langkawi), I will consider it,” he said after a meeting with ferry operators at a hotel in Kuah, Langkawi, last night.