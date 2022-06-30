WHAT A FOOLISH HYPOCRITE ANTHONY LOKE IS BECOMING – DAP IS NOT ONLY ALREADY WORKING WITH ISMAIL SABRI’S UMNO-LED PN GOVT – BUT HAS EVEN OFFERED TO EXTEND THE MOU – SO WHY FLAY SHAFIE FOR ‘WILLINGNESS’ TO WORK WITH GE15 WINNERS – LOOK IN THE MIRROR, DON’T BE A ‘NONSENSICAL’ HYPOCRITE YOURSELF – IF WANT TO FLAY SHAFIE, OPENLY SLAM HIM FOR ‘PINCHING’ DAP REPS – AT THE SAME TIME, ASK WHY THE REPS ARE DUMPING DAP – IS IT BECAUSE THEY SEE PAKATAN GOING NOWHERE, WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR LOOKING OUT ONLY FOR HIS OWN ‘PM-WANNABE BACKSIDE’ – AND THE BIGGEST JOKE ON DAP IS, ANWAR HIMSELF TRIED TO BROKER A DEAL DIRECTLY WITH NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENTS NAJIB & ZAHID FOR THE SAKE OF ‘FORMIDABLE’ SUPPORT TO BECOME PM – HOW ‘PRINCIPLED’ IS THAT, ANTHONY LOKE!

Loke flays ‘unprincipled’ Shafie over willingness to work with GE15 winners

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has criticised Shafie Apdal for being “unprincipled” after Shafie said Warisan would work with any political coalition that wins the 15th general election (GE15) to ensure political stability.

In an online programme, Loke expressed disappointment over the Warisan president’s statement, describing it as “nonsensical”.

“That is something that I feel does not make sense at all,” the Seremban MP said.

Loke acknowledged the possibility that no single coalition could form a government on its own after GE15, adding that this called for some sort of cooperation with other parties and coalitions after the polls.

However, he maintained that the opposition parties needed to focus on strengthening themselves at this time.

“One of the major conditions in (forming any cooperation) is that we (political parties) need to have a lot of seats, then we have the chips to bargain.

“If we lose (heavily), we would not be able to offer anything, and the party that won big would not negotiate with you. If we just intend to back whichever coalition that wins (GE15), I feel that that is unprincipled.”

On Sunday, Shafie reportedly said his party was willing to work with any political coalition that wins GE15 to ensure political stability and safeguard the interests of the people.

The former Sabah chief minister said this was because the winning coalition was chosen by the people and that by cooperating with them, Warisan was showing that it respected Malaysians’ choice.

However, he stressed that it should be a smart and fair collaboration that put the interests of the people above all else.

