ISMAIL SABRI GOVT RAISES CHICKEN CEILING PRICE BY 50 SEN TO RM9.40 – BUT ALREADY STARTS WARNING IT WON’T BE LONG BEFORE THE NEXT HIKE UP – ‘NEVERTHELESS, THE GOVT IS TRYING TO SET A PRICE CONTROL MECHANISM TO ENSURE KELUARGA MALAYSIA ISN’T BURDENED BY THE CHALLENGES OF RISING COSTS OF LIVING’

New chicken ceiling price set at RM9.40/kg

PUTRAJAYA today announced it has set a new standard retail ceiling price of chicken capped at RM9.40 per kg, which will take effect on Friday.

This will be an increase of RM0.50 from the current price of RM8.90 per kg.

“The cabinet today decided not to float the price of chicken but instead continue the subsidy and set the standard retail ceiling price of chicken at RM9.40 per kg for Peninsular Malaysia,” Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said in a statement today.

At the same time, he also announced the new ceiling price for chicken eggs in the peninsula, where Grade A eggs will be priced at RM0.45 each, Grade B at RM0.43 each and Grade C at RM0.41 each.

Kiandee added that the decision taken by the government was after taking into account the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) handouts announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, where RM500 will be disbursed to eligible B40 and M40 recipients.

According to the minister, some 8.6 million BKM recipients have been approved so far and they are set to receive up to RM2,600 in aid this year alone.

This is the largest financial aid given by any government, he said.

The minister said the increase in prices of goods is not merely a domestic issue, but a global problem caused by supply chain disruptions triggered by geopolitical conflict and climate change.

“Nevertheless, the government is trying its best to set a price control mechanism to ensure Keluarga Malaysia isn’t burdened by the challenges of (rising) costs of living,” Kiandee said.

Kiandee said along with cash aid amounting to RM369.5 million, the government has spent a total of RM1.1 billion in subsidies since February 5 this year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

