RAFIDAH QUITS AS AIRASIA X CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JULY 1 – AFTER MORE THAN A DECADE WITH THE GROUP

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia X Bhd has announced the resignation of Rafidah Aziz from the posts of chairman as well as independent non-executive director after more than a decade of service.

According to a Berita Harian report, the group, in its filing with Bursa Malaysia, said Rafidah’s resignation would take effect from July 1.

Her resignation includes relinquishing the chairing of several committees within the group.

“Rafidah will soon end her term as an independent director.

“She will then have to comply with the change of status from an independent board member to a non-independent director, as well as other subsequent requirements,” the statement said.

Rafidah, 78, was appointed chairman of the board and non-independent executive director on March 3, 2011, and was reappointed as chairman and independent non-executive director of the group on July 10, 2013.

Previously, she served as a senator (1974 to 1978), an MP (1978 to 2013) and was the longest-serving international trade and industry minister (1987 to 2008).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

