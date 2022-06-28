MAHATHIR TAKES UMBRAGE – WALKS OUT AT THE SIGHT OF APANDI’S FACE IN PULAU BATU PUTEH INQUIRY – ‘THIS IS RIDICULOUS. APANDI IS INVOLVED IN THIS CASE, HE SHOULD NOT BE MADE THE PANEL CHAIRPERSON. INSTEAD, HE SHOULD BE A WITNESS’

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad this morning walked out in protest from the Attorney-General’s Chambers where he was invited for an interview by a panel on tort misfeasance regarding the sovereignty of Pulau Batu Puteh.

This comes after he learned that the panel was still being chaired by former attorney-general Apandi Ali, whom Mahathir said has a conflict of interest in the case.

The Langkawi MP arrived at the AGC in Presint 4, Putrajaya at 9.40am but promptly left after learning that the government has not changed the panel chairperson.

“I am not attending this inquiry session. We have already written letters to the office (AGC) to get an explanation on why Apandi was chosen to chair this panel.

“Apandi is a person who was involved in this case, (so) he should not be made the panel chairperson. Instead, he should be a witness.

“But he is appointed as chairperson of this thing. This is ridiculous,” Mahathir told reporters when he was about to leave.

Former AG Mohamed Apandi Ali

According to Mahathir’s lawyer, the government had set up a special task force to review legal issues regarding Malaysia’s claim on Pulau Batu Puteh, or Pedra Branca, which is located near Johor.

The special task force was set up with objectives, among others, to investigate claims that there was a possible issue of misfeasance by Mahathir in 2018 when the Pakatan Harapan administration he led decided to withdraw Malaysia’s appeal in a review bid over the country’s sovereignty dispute with Singapore over Pulau Batu Puteh.

