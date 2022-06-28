THE CLOCK TICKS DOWN ON COURT CLUSTER- ZAHID, WHO JUST DAYS AGO TRIED TO GET CORRUPTION TRIAL SUSPENDED, NOW DISSES HIS OWN UMNO-LED GOVT – ‘THE GOVT IS NOT STABLE, THE ECONOMY IS GETTING WORSE & INVESTORS ARE FLEEING’ – INDEED MALAYSIA IS IN DEEP TROUBLE, IN THE HANDS OF THE CROOKED & SOON TO FALL FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE IF ZAHID-NAJIB CAMPS GET THEIR WAY TO HOLD ‘GE15 NOW’

Zahid claims even Bersatu wants GE15 now

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi continued his push for a general election to be held immediately, saying even Bersatu wanted it now.

In a Facebook post today, Zahid referred to former Election Commission (EC) chairman Abdul Rashid Ab Rahman’s interview with The Malaysian Insight, where the Bersatu member said GE15 should have been held by now to replace the government that does not have a mandate to rule.

This, however, is not Bersatu’s official stand.

Instead, Bersatu president and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this month said the present government should focus on the high cost of living rather than a snap election.

“It’s not just Umno who wants Parliament dissolved,” Zahid said in his social media post.

“Rashid, the chairman of the Elections Reform Committee and former EC chairman, said the mandate to rule should be returned to the people.

“The government is not stable… the economy is getting worse and investors are fleeing.

“Rashid, who is also a former Bersatu vice-president and is still a Bersatu member, is being honest (in calling for an election) based on his 30 years of experience in the EC,” Zahid said.

Rashid lost in Bersatu elections and does not hold any post in the party.

His interview when he spoke on returning the government’s mandate to the people was given in his capacity as former EC chief and head of the elections reform panel.

Zahid, however, as well as the “court cluster” faction in Umno, has been pressuring Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament now and hold a snap election.

Critics said an early election, which Umno is confident of winning, will enable Zahid and others facing corruption trials to settle their cases and return to power.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

