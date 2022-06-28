PROFILE OF A REAL FROG OR NOT – LAHAD DATU MP KETAPI QUITS BERSATU AFTER ONLY 6 MONTHS – ‘I WAS PROMISED A ROLE BUT I RECEIVED NOTHING. SO THERE IS NO NEED FOR ME TO BE AT THE PARTY. I AM ONLY WASTING MY TIME’

Mohammadin Ketapi quits Bersatu after only six months

KOTA KINABALU: Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has left Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Tuesday (June 28), just six months after joining the party.

Mohamaddin, who is also Segama assemblyman, said he decided to quit Bersatu as he was not given any role despite joining the party on Nov 26.

“I was promised a role to lead the party in the Lahad Datu parliamentary area and Segama state constituency, but I received no role despite having been with the party for six months,” he said at a press conference at a resort here.

“So, there is no need for me to be at the party. I am only wasting my time,” he added.

The former tourism, arts and culture minister said he would now be an independent MP and assemblyman but friendly to the Sabah and federal governments.

ANN

.