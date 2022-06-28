Anwar vindicated now after ridicule over PM bid, says PKR

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been vindicated after being ridiculed in 2020 for an attempt to form a new government, PKR’s information chief said today.

Shamsul Iskandar Akin said the statement by former Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman proved that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Anwar did have sufficient support from MPs to regain power.

Tajuddin’s statement also validated PH’s initiative to restore the people’s mandate secured in the 2018 general election after they were betrayed in the “Sheraton Move” of 2020 which caused the PH government to fall, Shamsul said.

The “Sheraton Move” describes the withdrawal of Bersatu members from the PH government and the formation of a Perikatan Nasional government led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar, who is PKR president, announced six months later that he had secured “strong, formidable and convincing” support from MPs to form a new government.

Shamsul said Tajuddin’s revelation had answered the ridicule Anwar had faced and the accusation of lying about the number of MPs who supported him.

Tajuddin had said today that he was a “living witness” to efforts by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to get Umno MPs to back Anwar as prime minister.

Shamsul said Tajuddin’s statement also revealed the betrayal and personal agendas that had thwarted efforts and attempts to restore the people’s mandate in Putrajaya.

Tajuddin had urged Umno president Zahid to step down “for the sake of the party” and to allow Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the vice-president who is the prime minister, to take over.

He said 130 Umno division chiefs, led by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, wanted Zahid to step down as party president in 2020.

He also accused Zahid of making decisions for the party unilaterally, and said the Umno Supreme Council merely went along with Zahid’s decisions.

Shamsul said: “Naturally, we cannot compromise with leaders who have been accused and convicted of corruption and disgusting malpractices. They must have their day in court because the law must be allowed to take its course,” he said. FMT

Nazri admits signing SD supporting Anwar in bid to ‘save Umno’

Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz confirmed that he had once signed a statutory declaration (SD) supporting PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to become the prime minister. The Umno lawmaker said he had agreed to do so in order to save Umno from being dissolved by the government at the time. Nazri claimed that when Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the prime minister under the Pakatan Harapan administration, the Langkawi MP was determined to get rid of Umno. Therefore, he said he needed to find a way to save the party. “My chance then was Anwar, whom Mahathir should have handed power to after two years as the prime minister. So I went to see Anwar to ask the government not to dissolve Umno. “I was happy when he said ‘Umno is Pak Ibrahim’s (Anwar’s father) party, so I will not dissolve it’. “Hence when Umno wanted to retract its support from (then prime minister) Muhyiddin Yassin, I immediately discussed with the other Umno lawmakers to sign an SD in support of Anwar,” he said to Malaysiakini. Nazri had previously been asked to explain the viral SD letter which was signed by him in support of Anwar as prime minister. That letter had gone viral around the same time when Umno ordered all its parliamentarians to withdraw their support for Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president. On Sept 23, 2020, Anwar held a press conference and claimed that he had “strong and formidable” numbers supporting which would enable him to replace Muhyiddin as the prime minister. He later had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on October 13 and presented the documents which allegedly contained details of the required majority of parliamentarians’ support. However, at the time, Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Anwar did not present the list of parliamentarians who he claimed supported him. Muhyiddin wanted Umno gone too Malaysiakini had earlier sighted three SDs purportedly from three Umno leaders in support of Anwar as the prime minister. Aside from Nazri, the other two leaders are Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak. Najib Abdul Razak The SDs, which appeared to have been signed on Nov 20, 2020, in Petaling Jaya, also had the three leaders withdrawing their support for Muhyiddin. Nazri said the decision to retract their support for Muhyiddin was because the Pagoh MP had taken similar steps as Mahathir in wanting to dissolve Umno. “After we realised Muhyiddin was the same as Mahathir, we decided to take back our support. “Besides me, Najib and Tajuddin, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang) signed the SD supporting Anwar and retracting our support from Muhyiddin,” he said. When asked about the other MPs who did not do the same, Nazri described them as “cowards”. “The others are all cowards, thinking about their own position, posts and interests. “I was thinking about my party’s interest and my loyalty to the party. I want to save my party, that is why I supported Anwar. “Being loyal to the party, that is what is most important to me,” Nazri said. MKINI

