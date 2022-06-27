BORIS JOHNSON TAKES THE CAKE FOR FOOLISHNESS AGAIN – INSISTS UKRAINE FREEDOM IS WORTH THE INFLATION HAVOC IT IS CREATING AROUND THE WORLD – DO ORDINARY BRITONS AGREE WITH HIM AS THEIR INFLATION HITS A 40-YEAR HIGH OF 9.1% – ALSO, UK TO PLAY HERCULE POIROT & SPEND US$1.8 MILLION TO ‘DEVELOP A TESTING PROCESS TO IDENTIFY IF GRAIN SOLD BY RUSSIA ON THE WORLD MARKET WAS ILLEGALLY TAKEN FROM UKRAINE’

Ukraine Freedom Is ‘Price Worth Paying’: Johnson (1 p.m)

Soaring prices in the UK and a hit to the national economy is a price “worth paying” for freedom in Ukraine, Boris Johnson told the BBC.

“In terms of staying the course, imagine if you didn’t,” the prime minister said. If Putin was allowed to get away with the “violent acquisition of huge chunks” of another country, “the lessons for that would be absolutely chilling in all of the countries of the former Soviet Union.”

The UK government would help to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Johnson said, but “I think that sometimes the price of freedom is worth paying.” UK inflation hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% last week.

Zelenskiy Requests More G-7 Support (12 p.m.)

Zelenskiy addressed each of the leaders individually with a specific comment, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified by name.

He requested support on flight defense systems, security and financing for reconstruction, as well as help on unblocking exports of the country’s grain.

G-7 to Explore Russian Oil-Price Cap (10:05 a.m.)

The G-7 is expected to reach an agreement for member states to develop and discuss ways to set a cap on the price of Russian oil, according to a senior Biden administration official. The group plans to direct relevant ministers to work with other governments and private-sector companies to come up with a mechanism that focuses on transportation of Russian oil to foreign markets. Right now it remains an idea, and the discussion will center around its viability. The discussions will happen over the coming days and weeks and there is no set date to establish a cap, the official said.

Negotiators — especially those from the US and Italy — have sought to broker an agreement on a Russian oil price cap in order to curb revenues from the commodity that the Kremlin uses to fund its war in Ukraine while ensuring the oil’s availability to large buyers, like China and India, in order to avoid further price shocks.

US Treasury Department officials have been discussing in recent days a proposal championed by Simon Johnson, an MIT professor and former chief economist at the IMF, that would seek to cap the price of Russian oil by permitting some trade in the commodity supervised by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and its UK and European counterparts. The scheme would allow banks and other firms to finance the trade provided they regularly certify to regulators that the oil was not sold above an agreed upon price.

There is also lot of skepticism about how something like this could work.

US Providing Air-Defense System (9:10 a.m.)

The impending US announcement of the purchase of NASAMS, an advanced medium to long-range, surface-to-air missile defense system, comes as Biden and G-7 allies prepare to meet virtually with Zelenskiy. Ukraine is the target of missile attacks and can only fend of a fraction of incoming rockets. Questions remain on how quickly the government in Kyiv can get the defense systems, how many will come and how long will it take to train people to use them.

“That kind of defense system is absolutely what the Ukrainians need,” said Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in an interview. He just got back from Kyiv where he met with Zelenskiy.

UK to Help Trace Stolen Ukraine Grain (8 a.m.)

The UK will contribute 1.5 million pounds ($1.8 million) to develop a testing process to identify if grain sold by Russia on the world market has been illegally taken from Ukraine. The aim is to “tackle the scourge of stolen grain, deterring Russian activity and ensuring Ukraine is getting the revenue it so desperately needs from any grain it grows,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.

The UK is also contributing up to 10 million pounds in materials and equipment to repair rail infrastructure and help get grain out of the country by rail. – BLOOMBERG

https://finance.yahoo.com/

.