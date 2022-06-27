NAJIB-MAT HASAN COMPLOT TO FORCE ZAHID TO QUIT EXPOSED – TAJUDDIN SETS UMNO ON FIRE WITH SHOCK REVELATION – ‘IN MAY 2020, A MEETING WAS HELD AT MY HOME’ – SACKED FROM UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL, TAJUDDIN ALSO CALLS ON ‘LIABILITY’ ZAHID TO QUIT – ‘UMNO WILL LOSE WITH ZAHID LEADING. YOU CAN ASK THIS TO ANY MEMBER’

Politics | June 27, 2022 5:59 pm by | 0 Comments

Tajuddin: Ahmad Zahid should step down as Umno president, he’s a liability

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman holding up a picture of a meeting at his house in May 2020, where the memorandum to push for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation as Umno president was discussed.

PETALING JAYA: Umno party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should step down from his post, as he is a liability, says Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

In a press conference, Tajuddin hit out against Ahmad Zahid, who he deems as not a president material.

“The party will lose with him leading. You can ask this to any members.

“In May 2020, a meeting was held at my home attended by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hassan and Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.

“We wanted to make a memorandum to ask Ahmad Zahid to step down respectfully from Umno. This was headed by Tok Mat and Najib,” he told the press on Monday (June 27).

On June 23, it was reported that Tajuddin was removed as a supreme council member via a letter.

In the letter dated June 21 signed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, it was revealed that Tajuddin has been dropped as a supreme council member.

Without giving any reason for his dismissal, Ahmad Zahid hoped that Tajuddin would continue to be a committed member of the party and congratulated his appointment as an ambassador to Indonesia.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision to drop or appoint any new members of the supreme council is under the prerogative of the party president.

Although Tajuddin has confirmed that he had been invited to Istana Negara, he has yet to receive his letter of appointment as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia.  FMT

130 division chiefs wanted Zahid out, claims Tajuddin

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman claims that some 130 Umno division chiefs had wanted party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down from his post in 2020.

At a press conference, the former Umno Supreme Council member claimed that there was a movement within the party to submit a memorandum to request that Zahid step down.

He added, however, that the push for Zahid’s resignation failed as Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, was afraid to hand over the memorandum to the Umno president.

According to Tajuddin, among those who attended a meeting at his house in May that year to discuss the memorandum were former prime minister Najib Razak, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin.

Earlier, Tajuddin urged Zahid to resign as Umno president “for the sake of the party”.

He claimed that Zahid was not happy that he failed to become prime minister last August, with Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob getting the mandate instead.

Tajuddin also accused Zahid of not fighting for the party but just wanting to have the power.

“I suggest that Zahid focus on his court cases. He cannot take care of Umno. We pray for the best for him in his court cases,” he said.

Tajuddin also called Zahid a liability to Umno, saying he would lead the party to defeat if he was at the helm in the next general election (GE15).

He then claimed that the Umno president had threatened members against speaking up, warning them that “they will not get the letters of candidacy (surat watikah)” to contest in GE15 if they did.

On his removal as Supreme Council member last week, Tajuddin said that Zahid as president had “absolute power” to make the decision.

“There is no issue there. That is his right and it is alright with me. I can accept it,” he said.

He added, however, that his termination letter did not state any reason for his removal.

“This means there was no issue or offence committed. But when speaking to the media, it’s a different story,” Tajuddin added.

He was referring to news reports quoting Zahid as saying that Tajuddin was dropped from the Supreme Council for being critical of the party.  FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle