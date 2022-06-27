NAJIB-MAT HASAN COMPLOT TO FORCE ZAHID TO QUIT EXPOSED – TAJUDDIN SETS UMNO ON FIRE WITH SHOCK REVELATION – ‘IN MAY 2020, A MEETING WAS HELD AT MY HOME’ – SACKED FROM UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL, TAJUDDIN ALSO CALLS ON ‘LIABILITY’ ZAHID TO QUIT – ‘UMNO WILL LOSE WITH ZAHID LEADING. YOU CAN ASK THIS TO ANY MEMBER’
At a press conference, the former Umno Supreme Council member claimed that there was a movement within the party to submit a memorandum to request that Zahid step down.
He said this effort by 130 of the 191 divisions in the country was allegedly led by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.
He added, however, that the push for Zahid’s resignation failed as Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, was afraid to hand over the memorandum to the Umno president.
According to Tajuddin, among those who attended a meeting at his house in May that year to discuss the memorandum were former prime minister Najib Razak, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin.
Earlier, Tajuddin urged Zahid to resign as Umno president “for the sake of the party”.
He claimed that Zahid was not happy that he failed to become prime minister last August, with Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob getting the mandate instead.
Tajuddin also accused Zahid of not fighting for the party but just wanting to have the power.
“I suggest that Zahid focus on his court cases. He cannot take care of Umno. We pray for the best for him in his court cases,” he said.
Tajuddin also called Zahid a liability to Umno, saying he would lead the party to defeat if he was at the helm in the next general election (GE15).
He then claimed that the Umno president had threatened members against speaking up, warning them that “they will not get the letters of candidacy (surat watikah)” to contest in GE15 if they did.
On his removal as Supreme Council member last week, Tajuddin said that Zahid as president had “absolute power” to make the decision.
“There is no issue there. That is his right and it is alright with me. I can accept it,” he said.
He added, however, that his termination letter did not state any reason for his removal.
“This means there was no issue or offence committed. But when speaking to the media, it’s a different story,” Tajuddin added.
He was referring to news reports quoting Zahid as saying that Tajuddin was dropped from the Supreme Council for being critical of the party. FMT