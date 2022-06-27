NAJIB-MAT HASAN COMPLOT TO FORCE ZAHID TO QUIT EXPOSED – TAJUDDIN SETS UMNO ON FIRE WITH SHOCK REVELATION – ‘IN MAY 2020, A MEETING WAS HELD AT MY HOME’ – SACKED FROM UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL, TAJUDDIN ALSO CALLS ON ‘LIABILITY’ ZAHID TO QUIT – ‘UMNO WILL LOSE WITH ZAHID LEADING. YOU CAN ASK THIS TO ANY MEMBER’

Tajuddin: Ahmad Zahid should step down as Umno president, he’s a liability

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman holding up a picture of a meeting at his house in May 2020, where the memorandum to push for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation as Umno president was discussed.

PETALING JAYA: Umno party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should step down from his post, as he is a liability, says Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

In a press conference, Tajuddin hit out against Ahmad Zahid, who he deems as not a president material.

“The party will lose with him leading. You can ask this to any members.

“In May 2020, a meeting was held at my home attended by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hassan and Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.

“We wanted to make a memorandum to ask Ahmad Zahid to step down respectfully from Umno. This was headed by Tok Mat and Najib,” he told the press on Monday (June 27).

On June 23, it was reported that Tajuddin was removed as a supreme council member via a letter.

In the letter dated June 21 signed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, it was revealed that Tajuddin has been dropped as a supreme council member.

Without giving any reason for his dismissal, Ahmad Zahid hoped that Tajuddin would continue to be a committed member of the party and congratulated his appointment as an ambassador to Indonesia.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision to drop or appoint any new members of the supreme council is under the prerogative of the party president.

Although Tajuddin has confirmed that he had been invited to Istana Negara, he has yet to receive his letter of appointment as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia. FMT

130 division chiefs wanted Zahid out, claims Tajuddin