ISMAIL SABRI DEFIANT ON SHOWING OFF HIS LUXURIES – NOW WEARS EVEN MORE EXPENSIVE RM6,900 BURBERRY SHIRT – A CASE OF, IF OTHER PMs CAN HAVE OPULENT LIFESTYLES, WHY NOT ME??! – EVEN AS CORRUPT-TO-THE-CORE UMNO & WARLORDS DEFEND HIM AS – ‘NOT UNSUAL AS PM GETS MANY GIFTS’ – DO THEY MEAN LIKE ROSMAH’S DIAMONDS & NAJIB’S RM2.6 BIL SO-CALLED GIFT FROM DUBIOUS SAUDI PRINCE – DON’T FORGET ‘SIKIT SIKIT, LAMA JADI BUKIT’
He was responding to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil who had earlier criticised Ismail Sabri for wearing expensive clothes at a time when many ordinary Malaysians are struggling to make ends meet.
“The prime minister wearing expensive or branded clothing is not unusual because based on my experience as a former minister, many people gift the prime minister clothing and other branded and expensive items.
“Fahmi can ask his boss Anwar Ibrahim when he was deputy prime minister, and that is only the deputy prime minister and not the prime minister, many people had gifted him expensive and branded items including clothes.
“So when people have given us the gifts, we have to wear them as a sign of our gratitude, rather than keeping it in the closet,” Nazri said, as reported by Astro Awani today.
He also said he was confident that the people do not care about the price of the prime minister’s clothing because Ismail Sabri is focused on efforts to reduce the rakyat’s burden due to the rising cost of living.
Confused by Fahmi’s behaviour
Nazri said he was also confused by Fahmi’s behaviour of “liking to criticise” other people’s belongings.
Fahmi had also previously criticised him for sending his son to study in Paris, France, he added.
“What’s his problem? He criticised me before this for sending my son to study in Paris (but) I did not use his money and I did not use the government’s money. I used my own money.
“Why is he so interested in other people’s matters? Why did he not use this time critiquing other people’s clothing to help the rakyat instead?” Nazri said.
Fahmi had earlier criticised Ismail after the Bera MP was spotted wearing a branded Burberry T-shirt valued at RM6,900 even as he denied the government U-turned on ceiling prices for chicken but was listening to the people.
PM’s expensive outfits indicate disconnect from common people – Fahmi
Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has taken issue with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s penchant for wearing expensive clothes at a time when many ordinary Malaysians are struggling to make ends meet.
This came after the Bera MP was spotted wearing a branded Burberry T-shirt valued at RM6,900 even as he denied the government U-turned on ceiling prices for chicken but was listening to the people.
“I think the person in charge of the PM’s wardrobe has to be replaced.
“At a time when more and more people are suffering due to the rising cost of goods, the PM should not be seen to be isolated from the rakyat’s reality,” Fahmi told Malaysiakini.
“Such expensive couture should not be the go-to choice. Instead, the PM can use the opportunity and visibility of his position to highlight the work of local designers (who also need not be part of his immediate family),” added Fahmi, in an apparent reference to Ismail Sabri’s son-in-law, fashion designer Jovian Mandagie.
This latest T-shirt is listed on the Burberry website as a red short-sleeve slogan silk organza and is priced at RM6,900, although it is no longer available for order.
‘PM should set example’
Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng added that while Ismail Sabri has the right to wear what he wants, he should be setting an example.
“Ismail Sabri should ‘lead by example’ because, on the one hand, the government tells us to be financially prudent in these challenging times, but on the other hand, we are seeing the cabinet ministers openly flaunting their wealth and lifestyle.
“Also, isn’t it ironic that PM ordered government officials to use only Bahasa Malaysia in events abroad but he wore a famous foreign brand shirt in a meeting with a foreign country’s premier? This is an example of the saying ‘do as I say, not as I do’.
“Why does Ismail Sabri choose not to wear clothes from our very own fashion designers? Are they not good enough for his ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ theme?” asked Lim.
Last month, Ismail Sabri was panned on social media for wearing a pricey shirt during a meeting with his Singapore counterpart in Tokyo, Japan.
That black, blue, and white shirt was also from Burberry and listed as costing RM5,500.
During 2020’s movement control order, Ismail Sabri drew attention for his creative shirt designs, which were compared to Sarawak kek lapis (layer cake), avocado shake, rainbow jelly and Oreo trifle, among others.
The then-senior minister in charge of the security cluster credited Jovian for coming up with some items in his batik shirt collection.
MKINI
.