He was responding to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil who had earlier criticised Ismail Sabri for wearing expensive clothes at a time when many ordinary Malaysians are struggling to make ends meet.

“The prime minister wearing expensive or branded clothing is not unusual because based on my experience as a former minister, many people gift the prime minister clothing and other branded and expensive items.

“Fahmi can ask his boss Anwar Ibrahim when he was deputy prime minister, and that is only the deputy prime minister and not the prime minister, many people had gifted him expensive and branded items including clothes.

“So when people have given us the gifts, we have to wear them as a sign of our gratitude, rather than keeping it in the closet,” Nazri said, as reported by Astro Awani today.

He also said he was confident that the people do not care about the price of the prime minister’s clothing because Ismail Sabri is focused on efforts to reduce the rakyat’s burden due to the rising cost of living.

Confused by Fahmi’s behaviour

Nazri said he was also confused by Fahmi’s behaviour of “liking to criticise” other people’s belongings.

Fahmi had also previously criticised him for sending his son to study in Paris, France, he added.

“What’s his problem? He criticised me before this for sending my son to study in Paris (but) I did not use his money and I did not use the government’s money. I used my own money.

“Why is he so interested in other people’s matters? Why did he not use this time critiquing other people’s clothing to help the rakyat instead?” Nazri said.

Fahmi had earlier criticised Ismail after the Bera MP was spotted wearing a branded Burberry T-shirt valued at RM6,900 even as he denied the government U-turned on ceiling prices for chicken but was listening to the people.