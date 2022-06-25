UMNO VOLCANO ABOUT TO ERUPT – ISMAIL SABRI SNUBS TOP UMNO MEETING THAT ‘DISCUSSED VERY IMPORTANT MATTERS’ – EVEN AS PAS INVITES ‘SACKED FROM SUPREME COUNCIL’ TAJUDDIN TO CONTEST GE15 UNDER PAS TICKET – ‘THIS SPEAKS VOLUMES ABOUT WHAT’S TO COME’

PETALING JAYA: The absence of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob from the Umno Supreme Council meeting last night has raised questions as he was in the country.

According to a report in the China Press daily, a party source confirmed his absence but declined to give any reason.

“It’s true Ismail did not attend yesterday’s meeting and we are still trying to find out why. The meeting discussed some very important matters, including the next general election.

“There has been some speculation that he may have wanted to avoid pressure from calling a snap election.

“No matter what, his absence would not affect the decisions taken by the Supreme Council. We can just convey them to him later,” the source told the daily.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking at an online dialogue on global development, chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping last night. With him are economics minister Mustapa Mohamed and deputy foreign minister Kamarudin Jaffar. (Bernama pic)

The report said the removal of Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who is aligned to Ismail, from the Umno Supreme Council recently, was also being speculated as a reason for Ismail not attending the meeting.

The party appointed former Selangor Barisan Nasional information chief Isham Jalil to replace Tajuddin.

Some party leaders are saying Ismail’s absence could be seen as him making a stand over the Tajuddin affair, and could be construed as showing that battle lines are being drawn.

Ismail chose to attend an online session of an international dialogue on global development last night, chaired by China’s president Xi Jinping. A party source said Ismail could have delegated the task to a senior minister.

“He gave priority to the online dialogue instead of attending the meeting of the most powerful political body in the country. This speaks volumes of what is to come,” said one source. FMT

Don’t provoke us by using Tajuddin, Umno man tells PAS

PETALING JAYA: PAS should not interfere in the affairs of Umno regarding Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s removal from the party’s Supreme Council, says Perak Umno chief Saarani Mohamad. Saarani said PAS’ invitation to Tajuddin to contest the next general election (GE15) on the party’s ticket if the Perikatan Nasional leadership gave it the Pasir Salak seat was a form of provocation. “PAS is shameless for offering such an invitation when previously it said it would not interfere in Umno’s affairs. “If it has said it will not interfere with matters concerning other parties, then it shouldn’t,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying. Saarani was commenting on remarks made by Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria, who earlier today said the Islamic party was willing to offer Tajuddin the chance to defend his Pasir Salak seat on its behalf, if it was allocated the seat by the PN leadership. Razman said Perak PAS was ready to offer Tajuddin the chance to represent the party if he was not selected as a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for GE15. His comments came after Tajuddin, who is the ambassador-designate to Indonesia, was removed from the Umno Supreme Council. Saarani, who is also Perak menteri besar, said Tajuddin’s removal from the council was not unheard of and cited Annuar Musa’s sacking as BN and Umno secretary-general last year. He added that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had the prerogative to appoint or replace any Supreme Council member. Yesterday, Zahid said Tajuddin was dropped from the Supreme Council because of his critical attitude towards the party but did not elaborate. FMT

