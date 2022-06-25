VAIN OR NOT, NAJIB DARES TO SAY HE ‘LOOKS LIKE THE OLD JAMES BOND’ – AND INSTEAD OF HIDING BEHIND HIS DAD & FELDA, WHICH HE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF PLUNDERING, NAJIB SHOULD STAR IN A 1MDB MOVIE

Najib switches roles, becomes actor for a day

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has had many roles over the years, including nine years as prime minister of Malaysia, but recently he tried his hand at something completely different.

In a Facebook post Saturday (June 25), Najib said he had decided to venture into a new role – that of an actor.

“I… switched to a different field.

“The director said no need to audition and the filming seemed nice.

“I was in character to film for the drama Tunjang today,” he said in his Facebook post, along with several pictures of him in costume.

Najib, who has a cameo role in the RTM drama, seemed to be enjoying his new role as seen through the various pictures and status updates he posted to Facebook.

“Hmm.. not bad my OOTD wearing this hat.

“I look like the old James Bond,” he said in follow-up post.

Meanwhile, former Umno supreme council member Datuk Sohaimi Shahadan shared a short video of him interviewing Najib who was getting his wig styled.

Asked by Sohaimi on his experience, Najib said it was a pretty sweet first experience for him especially given that the message this drama seeks to convey is closely related to his father Tun Abdul Razak’s fight for the people.

“This is a new experience and for me, a sweet one, because this is my first time and not only because I am bringing to life a character that is far different from who I am but because of the message that I get to convey.

“Tunjang tells about Tun Razak’s fight, the establishment of Felda, that is one of Tun Razak’s legacies that we all are proud of,” he said.