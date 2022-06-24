IT’S OVER – PN IMPLODES EVEN BEFORE GE15 – NOW, PAS WANTS TO USE ITS OWN ‘CLEAN’ LOGO – TO DISTANCE FROM MUHYIDDIN’S TREACHERY-FILLED COALITION

PETALING JAYA: PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin says it is better for the party to contest the next general election (GE15) using its own logo.

Better to use own logo, says PAS spiritual leader

He said the logo, which the party had been using for the past 70 years, would serve as an advantage for PAS’ candidates as it was widely recognised.

“In the previous Johor and Melaka state elections, some confused the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo with the Barisan Nasional (BN) logo,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying.

“Whatever it is, the decision should be a joint one reached by the PN presidential council.”

Hashim said PAS’ logo was known to be “clean” and had helped its candidates secure victory in the past.

Yesterday, PAS central committee member Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki also said the party should use its own logo if it hoped to secure success in GE15.

He said this was especially crucial in its strongholds and other areas where it could win, especially on the east coast.

PAS used the PN logo at the Johor and Melaka state elections, both of which saw BN secure landslide victories.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.