IT’S OVER – PN IMPLODES EVEN BEFORE GE15 – NOW, PAS WANTS TO USE ITS OWN ‘CLEAN’ LOGO – TO DISTANCE FROM MUHYIDDIN’S TREACHERY-FILLED COALITION

He said the logo, which the party had been using for the past 70 years, would serve as an advantage for PAS’ candidates as it was widely recognised.
“Whatever it is, the decision should be a joint one reached by the PN presidential council.”
Hashim said PAS’ logo was known to be “clean” and had helped its candidates secure victory in the past.
Yesterday, PAS central committee member Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki also said the party should use its own logo if it hoped to secure success in GE15.
He said this was especially crucial in its strongholds and other areas where it could win, especially on the east coast.
PAS used the PN logo at the Johor and Melaka state elections, both of which saw BN secure landslide victories.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
