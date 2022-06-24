‘THE WAR HAS BEGUN’ – IN SHOCK MOVE, ZAHID SACKS TAJUDDIN FROM UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL – A CLEAR WARNING TO CABINET CLUSTER ALIGNED TO ISMAIL SABRI – WHILE CONSOLIDATING HIS OWN GRIP IN THE PARTY – WHO WILL BE NEXT? ANNUAR MUSA?

Tajuddin’s removal a warning to those aligned to PM, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s removal from the Umno Supreme Council serves as a warning to both Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and those aligned to him, an analyst said.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said the decision to remove the Pasir Salak MP was meant as a clear message on “who calls the shots in Umno”.

Tajuddin is said to be in the pro-Ismail camp, which Fauzi said was evident following his appointment as ambassador to Indonesia.

“If they keep on delaying the 15th general election, they risk being dropped from the list of candidates, which needs Zahid’s approval,” Fauzi told FMT, referring to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid has previously called for GE15 to be held as soon as possible.

Fauzi said Tajuddin’s removal would lend credence to speculation that there was “serious division” in the Umno leadership.

Another source who confirmed Tajuddin’s removal also agreed with Fauzi that it was a “warning shot”, adding it was meant for those aligned to Ismail in the supreme council.

“The war has begun,” the source said.

Tajuddin’s removal from the council came to light in a letter that has been making the rounds on social media and sighted by FMT.

“The president, via this letter, has terminated Datuk Seri’s appointment as an Umno Supreme Council member,” Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said in the letter.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said it would appear that Tajuddin was not well-liked by the mainstream faction of Umno, “thus his termination as a member of the Supreme Council”.

