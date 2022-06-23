WOW, WAN SAIFUL THAT DESPERATE! – MUHYIDDIN SNUBBED & IGNORED BY ISMAIL SABRI FOR MORE THAN 2 WEEKS, REVEALS BERSATU MAN – WHO INADVERTENTLY ADMITS THAT TO ISMAIL SABRI, FOOTBALL IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN HAS-BEEN MUHYIDDIN – AND MANY WOULD DEFINITELY AGREE!

Got time for football, surely you can meet Muhyiddin, Wan Saiful tells PM

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu has urged the prime minister to pay serious attention to Muhyiddin Yassin’s request to discuss Zuraida Kamaruddin’s position in the Cabinet.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Muhyiddin had been waiting for more than two weeks to meet Ismail Sabri Yaakob and hand over the name of Zuraida’s replacement as the plantation industries and commodities minister.

“The prime minister needs to pay serious attention to this.

“If there is time to watch football, surely there is time to meet the person who nominated him (as prime minister),” he said after a working visit to the MyFarm Village chicken slaughterhouse in Kuala Perlis today.

Wan Saiful was referring to Ismail’s attendance at the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, where the national team faced Bangladesh on June 14.

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin reportedly said he hoped the issue of Zuraida’s position in the Cabinet would be resolved soon, as he had waited “too long” for a meeting with Ismail on the matter.

Zuraida quit Bersatu on May 26 to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia. She was appointed a member of the Cabinet on Aug 27 last year.

Wan Saiful reminded Ismail that his government was formed with the support from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs.

He said the two coalitions’ support for the government, when combined, was greater than the support of Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs.

“We have to remember that the PN coalition has 50 MPs. With the support from GPS, there are almost 70 MPs. It’s a large group, even bigger than BN.

“We nominated him (Ismail) as the prime ministerial candidate and he was accepted with our support,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.