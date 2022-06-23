CALLING ALL ‘FROGS’ – WHO WANTS TO JOIN ‘IBU’? – DON’T UNDERESTIMATE ZURAIDA’S INVITE TO INDEPENDENTS TO JOIN PBM – SHE’S PIVOTAL ENOUGH THAT EVEN PM ISMAIL SABRI IS FRIGHTENED TO MEET HER, LET ALONE SACK HER!

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president designate Zuraida Kamaruddin has invited independent MPs to join the newly formed party.

This comes as two independent MPs from Sarawak – Masir Kujat (Sri Aman) and Jugah Muyang (Lubok Antu) – were rumoured to be planning a move to PBM.

Masir was formerly with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Jugah had been a PKR member.

“They (independent MPs) can join my party, the more the merrier,” said Zuraida after officiating an event here last night.

“It’s the same with Lubok Antu and Sri Aman (Jugah and Masir), I welcome them if they want to join me and strengthen my bloc.”

PBM now has three MPs – Zuraida (Ampang), Larry Sng (Julau) and Steven Choong (Tebrau).

Zuraida said PBM, which was formed in December, has 190 divisions across the country, including 26 in Sabah and Labuan.

The Sabah PBM chairman is former state PKR Wanita chief Rahimah Majid.

Zuraida, who is also the plantation industries and commodities minister, quit Bersatu on May 26 to join PBM and her future in the Cabinet is still uncertain.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

