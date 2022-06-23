‘THINK AHEAD’ BIDEN TRIGGERS ALARM WITH WARNING OF ‘SECOND PANDEMIC’ – SUSPICIOUSLY TIMED TO ‘INTERFERE WITH MIDTERM ELECTIONS’ – EVEN AS HIS ENERGY SECRETARY HINTS AT DRASTIC MOVE TO TACKLE OUT-OF-CONTROL GAS CRISIS

During presidential remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, President Joe Biden alarmed Twitter users when he spoke of the government preparing for a “second pandemic.”

A reporter prompted Biden’s head-turning remarks with a question on what spending the U.S. government is still prepared to do in order to manufacture and distribute more vaccines and maintain the infrastructure necessary to combat COVID-19 as it lingers throughout the country.

Last week, the CDC and FDA authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old.

"I know you're looking for more money from Congress for this vaccine campaign and for COVID funding going into the fall," the reporter told Biden, before asking, "How much of the supply of vaccines for these small children is there and how many of the nation's kids will you be able to get vaccinated before you need more money from Congress?"

Biden responded, “We’ll get through at least this year,” before stating, “We do need more money. But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children eventually. We need more money to plan for the second pandemic.”

Biden reinforced his revelation: “There’s going to be another pandemic. We have to think ahead.”

For good measure he slammed the Trump administration, and propped up his own, saying, “And that’s not something the last outfit did very well. That’s something we’ve been doing fairly well – that’s why we need the money.”

Though Twitter users were mystified and annoyed with Biden’s warnings of “another pandemic.”

“Right in time for 2024,” tweeted Fox News contributor and New York Post writer Miranda Devine, insinuating another pandemic may interfere with the upcoming election.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong expressed confusion about Biden’s statements, wondering, “Biden said he needed more money to deal with a second pandemic. What did he mean by this?”

Conservative radio host Tara Servatius tweeted, “Here’s the Biden Administration telling us they are planning to hold another pandemic, almost as if they can control the disease. 3 weeks ago, Fauci announced it would occur in the fall … which corresponds perfectly with the midterm election.”

“Sounds like a threat,” remarked The Federalist CEO Sean Davis.

Sports podcaster Gary Sheffield Jr. pushed back on Biden’s comments, tweeting, “Let Nancy Pelosi pay for it using her investing portfolio. We aren’t giving you a dime and we aren’t going back inside.”

Lawyer and podcast host Phil Holloway joked over Biden’s remarks, tweeting, “Any idea when? I would like to stock up on toilet paper a little better next time.”

The Western Journal commentary author Samantha Chang opined that Biden would use the “second pandemic” to interfere with the midterm elections. “Mumbles makes the case for more shady mail-in voting/ballot harvesting. The next variant will occur shortly before the November midterm elections.”

Conservative author Kyle Becker tweeted, "BREAKING. Here we go again."

Liberal writer James Melville reinforced the financial toll of the first pandemic as a warning for what the “second pandemic” could bring. He tweeted, “Since 2020, major central banks have pumped over $11 trillion of quantitative easing into the global economy in response to COVID-19 alone.”