ISMAIL SABRI SO CONFUSED HE DOESN’T EVEN KNOW IF HE IS MEETING ZURAIDA TODAY OR NOT? – AMID POSSIBLE FALSE NEWS THAT PM TO MEET ZURAIDA BEFORE CABINET MEETING – ZURAIDA HERSELF DENIES IT – WHAT’S GOING ON? – ANYONE LEAKING FALSE NEWS TO GET THE UMNO HEAT OFF ISMAIL?

PETALING JAYA: After weeks of speculation, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to meet with Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin on Wednesday (June 22) morning.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister is expected to take place before the Cabinet meeting, according to Sinar Harian.

The Ampang MP’s position in the Cabinet has been a question mark since she left Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which is a member of the ruling coalition, Perikatan Nasional.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has laid claim to Zuraida’s ministerial seat as its party’s quota, saying it was part of the deal between Ismail Sabri and Perikatan leadership.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that Zuraida remains a minister and would be carrying out her duties as normal, until he makes a decision.

In a statement on May 26, Zuraida announced that she was leaving Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia and would be relinquishing her post as a minister.

Before joining Bersatu, Zuraida was the PKR vice-president but was sacked along with several other MPs who brought down the Pakatan Harapan government through the Sheraton Move. ANN