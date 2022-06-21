Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has taken a swipe at former premier Najib Abdul Razak over the latter’s remarks questioning his previous cancer treatment abroad.

“He’s not a judge. It’s best that he manages his own problem.

“I have finished issuing my statement and I do not want to add further in this function today,” said Muhyiddin during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur after a function hosted by the Malaysian Future Institute.

“I mentioned one or two dates mentioned by the (other) party who supposedly gave the bribes.

“I said I was not here during the dates. So I ask for the matter to not be discussed further,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who maintained his denial over allegations of bribery, said this when asked to confirm specific dates on which he was abroad to receive cancer treatment.

Previously, former Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) administrative manager David Tan testified as a witness in Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial that Muhyiddin had received RM1.3 million over three transactions on June 4, July 4, and Aug 23, 2018.

In his testimony, Tan had identified Muhyiddin as the “TSM” that was mentioned in UKSB’s ledger.

The Pagoh MP in his initial denial did not mention specific dates, only saying he had undergone surgery in July 2018 so it would be “impossible” to receive a bribe from anyone.

Taking to Facebook, Najib had questioned Muhyiddin’s denial, pointing out that the Pagoh MP had yet to undergo surgery on July 4, 2018, and was back on duty by Aug 14.

Muhyiddin further said he has yet to be contacted by investigating authorities in relation to reports lodged following Tan’s testimony that also named several other senior politicians. MKINI

