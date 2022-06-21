Chicken to cost between RM10 and RM12 per kg once ceiling price removed

PUTRAJAYA: The price of chicken is expected to be between RM10 and RM12 per kg after the ceiling price is removed on June 30.

“The Federation of Livestock Farmers Association of Malaysia has assured me that chicken prices won’t reach RM12.50. Perhaps a little more than RM10, but I cannot confirm how much exactly,” domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Alexander Nanta Linggi told reporters.

Currently, chicken is priced at RM8.90 per kg. The ceiling prices for chicken and chicken eggs, which were implemented on Feb 5, were extended to June 30.

Nanta said he had warned the industry against hiking up the price of chicken excessively.

He added that the ministry would not hesitate to take action against those found guilty of violating anti-profiteering laws in this matter.

When asked if he had concerns that certain parties would hoard chicken in order to sell them at a higher price after the ceiling price ceases, Nanta said the ministry had already begun monitoring the market and would take action against those who contravene the law.

The minister also said the government would cease to subsidise cooking oil in bottled packaging (2kg, 3kg, and 5kg) starting July 1.

“This does not include the subsidised cooking oil sold in 1kg polybags at RM2.50 each,” he said, adding that the measures taken were to stabilise food supply in the country for the long term.

Nanta also announced that to help Malaysians cope with the rising cost of living, the government would be providing direct cash assistance to those in need, and that details would be provided by the finance ministry soon.

He said that based on his dialogue with industry players today, there had been proposals made to the ministry to improve consumer awareness and encourage a lifestyle change to help deal with the rise in living costs.

Nanta also said that the issue of manpower shortage continued to plague many industries, especially the distribution sector, resulting in an increase in operational costs.

