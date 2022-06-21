FROM RM11 BILLION TO RM30 BILLION! THE NEW 1MDB UNFOLDS – IN SLAPS TO EX-MCMC MINISTER SAIFUDDIN & FINANCE MINISTER ZAFRUL, EVEN A DEPUTY MINISTER WANTS MACC PROBE INTO DNB, 5G ROLLOUT – WHILE UMNO YOUTH LODGES REPORT
Deputy minister backs calls for MACC probe into DNB, 5G rollout
Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin has backed calls for the MACC to investigate Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and the 5G network the company is supposed to implement.
This is after Umno Youth members filed a report with the MACC and submitted a memorandum to Zahidi at Wisma RTM in Kuala Lumpur today .
Speaking to the press after receiving the memorandum, Zahidi said the 5G rollout is a major issue that could become another 1MDB.
“From RM11 billion during the first rollout, now it’s almost RM30 billion.
“If the spending is this large but the rakyat can’t see the progress on 5G, of course questions will arise.
“We don’t want another 1MDB, where Umno was accused of all sorts of things,” he said.
DNB is a special purpose vehicle that was tasked with setting up 5G throughout the country.
However, the implementation has faced industry resistance, which the deputy minister acknowledged.
Zahidi previously accused his former boss Saifuddin Abdullah and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz of planning DNB and the 5G rollout in secret.
He said today that among the matters the MACC should look into is the bumiputera participation in the project.
“I ask the MACC to investigate the lack of bumiputera participation in this 5G project. Imagine an expenditure of RM30 billion, but without any visible bumiputera agenda,” he said.
He also described DNB’s operating model as monopolistic, and that this should be broken up.
Earlier, Umno Youth exco Fairuz Jamaludin made four demands of DNB. He also sent the memorandum containing the demands to MACC this morning around 9.30am.
The demands are:
To give a detailed breakdown of the real costs and other financial aspects of the 5G rollout
For DNB to have an MACC officer embedded in the organisation
For DNB’s management to make an asset declaration and for their appointments to be vetted by the cabinet
For the company to come up with a detailed plan for bumiputera participation. MKINI
