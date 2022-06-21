PURGE SEASON BEGINS IN UMNO – STARTING WITH ZAHID! PRAY THAT HE IS INNOCENT OR GET READY TO CLEANSE UMNO – CABINET CLUSTER SOUNDS OUT A WARNING

Umno must enter the next general election with a clean slate, said supreme council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Hence, he said, the party should be prepared for any eventuality when it comes to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trials.

“The cases are on trial, and we hope that Umno prays that our president is safe.

“But if he is guilty, it means we, Umno Youth and all, must find the best way so that we enter this (upcoming) election clean.

“A clean Umno is accepted by the people,” he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Zahidi, who is also the deputy communications and multimedia minister, was speaking to the media after receiving a memorandum from Umno Youth delegates regarding the nation’s 5G network project.

Zahid is facing two separate corruption trials.

The first is regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds from Yayasan Akalbudi, while the second is on corruption in the Foreign Visa System (VLN).

Zahidi Zainul Abidin centre in photo

Zahidi is known to not be in line with Zahid.

Asked whether revelations on payouts by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd in the VLN case were discussed by the Umno supreme council, Zahidi replied in the negative.

The supreme council member said the matter would likely only be discussed if there were any verdicts.

‘GE15 at the best time’

A number of politicians were named in the VLN case, including three Umno leaders namely, Hishammuddin Hussein, Reezal Merican Naina Merican, and Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, who is alleged to have received up to RM3.7 million, has denied personally receiving any funds.

The money is said to have been paid to the Rembau Umno division where Khairy is the deputy chief.

Khairy, Hishammuddin, and Reezal Merican were all in the government when Zahid was deputy prime minister. However, all three are believed to be in Umno’s anti-Zahid camp at the moment.

Meanwhile, asked about whether the 15th general election should be held early, Zahidi toed the party line and said the sooner the better.

However, he said there should be several factors to consider.

“For example, whether the people accept us, if the economy is ok, after October if the budget is looking good, if there are funds, then the people will be satisfied with the Umno led government, then we hold the elections quickly.

“We do it at the best time,” he said.

MKINI

.