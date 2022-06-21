IN NO-HOLDS-BARRED TESTIMONY, SYED SADDIQ’S PARENTS DROP BOMBSHELL IN COURT – ‘AS A MOTHER, MY HEART STOPPED WHEN THE MACC TOLD ME IT WOULD BE BETTER IF MY SON JUST FOLLOWED THE THEN GOVT SO THAT MY HUSBAND & I WOULD NOT BE INVESTIGATED ANYMORE’

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s father and mother testified that their son was put under pressure to support then prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former youth and sports minister’s parents testified this during today’s first day of trial against the Muar MP over alleged misappropriation and money laundering of more than RM1 million in funds from Bersatu’s Youth wing.

As the accused looked on from the dock, his father Syed Abdul Rahman Alsagoff told the Kuala Lumpur High Court about the alleged pressure.

“I honestly said that the support for Muhyiddin was thin then (in 2020) and it was certain my son would be oppressed (dianiaya) as his politics were not in line with that of Tan Sri (Muhyiddin).

“I know my son is stern and of high integrity and I advised him to move forward and to maintain a strong and honest stance,” Syed Rahman said during cross-examination by defence counsel Gobind Singh Deo.

When Gobind asked whether Syed Saddiq (above) was being investigated as coercion to support Muhyiddin, the second prosecution witness agreed.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahmah with Muhyiddin Yassin (right)

The accused’s mother, Sharifah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, in turn, testified that MACC officers who questioned her as part of the investigation against her son had “jokingly advised” her to tell her son to just support the then PN government in 2020.

“As a mother, my heart stopped (tersentap) when the (MACC) officer told me it would be better if I advise my son to just follow the then government so that my husband and I would not be investigated anymore,” Sharifah claimed.

“As a mother, I love my son and know about his sacrifice, it is not easy, I regard my son as a political victim,” she testified.

‘Syed Saddiq warned us’

To a question from Gobind whether Syed Saddiq was being pressured to support the then government under Muhyiddin, she agreed.

She claimed that Syed Saddiq had expressed concern over her and her husband’s welfare over the investigation, warning them that the authorities would come to them over his political decision.

The retired teacher testified that she suffered pressure from the MACC officers asking her about her source of income from giving tuition, as she feared losing her pension as a fallout from the incident.

“I got (diagnosed with) cancer in July 2020 due to the stress I went through,” testified the third prosecution witness.

Gobind informed trial judge Azhar Abdul Hamid that the parents’ testimonies are in line with the defence’s contention that the case against Syed Saddiq was to compel him to support the government.

Gobind Singh Deo

Then premier Muhyiddin was and still is Bersatu president. Syed Saddiq used to be the party’s youth chief before he was expelled in late 2020 and went on to form youth-based political party Muda.

Muhyiddin not mentioned by MACC officers

Later, during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, Syed Rahman, 69, conceded that he did not personally hear any alleged threats against his son.

The father said that he surmised from the troubled look on his son’s face that the latter was facing alleged political persecution.

While under questioning by Wan Shaharuddin, Sharifah, 62, conceded that the MACC officers who questioned her back then did not mention Muhyiddin’s name.

She testified that it was based on her fear and concern as a mother for her son’s safety and welfare.

Setting the ‘narrative’

Earlier during today’s proceedings, MACC investigating officer Mohd Taufik Awaluddin testified that forensic evidence on messages in a WhatsApp group showed Syed Saddiq discussing what narrative to share with the media about the case of the RM250,000 that went missing.

On July 17, 2020, the MACC grilled the lawmaker for 11 hours over a report he made a few months earlier in March over the sum of around RM250,000 that he claimed was stolen from his home.

The Muda founder claimed that most of the missing money was to fund renovations for his house in Petaling Jaya. Of the missing sum, RM90,000 belonged to him, whereas RM50,000 belonged to his mother, and RM70,000 to his father.

During re-examination by Wan Shaharuddin, Taufik said the forensic evidence was done based on the extraction of WhatsApp messages from the handphone of Rafiq Hakim Razali, the assistant treasurer of Bersatu’s youth wing.

The MACC officer said the handphone was seized as part of the investigation of police reports lodged by Syed Saddiq and his parents over the missing RM250,000.

He testified that the narrative discussion took place in a Whatsapp group titled “Value Add”.

“In the early stage, Syed Saddiq told the Whatsapp group that the money was discretionary funds he previously applied for, then he discussed with other group members what statement to be made to the media regarding the issue in order to stop public speculation regarding the money that went missing from the safe.

“At the end of the discussion in the WhatsApp group ‘Value Add’, Syed Saddiq agreed with the proposal by other group members and decided to issue a statement that the money originated from his parents as well as himself,” Taufik claimed.

The MACC officer also explained that the current charges facing Syed Saddiq were based on findings made by the anti-graft watchdog after an investigation was initiated over the missing RM250,000.

‘RM250k irrelevant to present case’

It is understood that the prosecution’s current case against the accused is not over the RM250,000 but on separate monetary transactions.

Gobind had objected to Taufik’s testimony on the RM250,000, contending it has nothing to do with the present case and was only meant to tarnish the accused’s image.

However, the court told the defence to raise the issue during oral submission at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Proceedings before Azhar will continue tomorrow.

Previously at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, Syed Saddiq claimed trial to two charges of misappropriation involving RM1.12 million from Bersatu’s youth wing.

The former Bersatu Youth chief also pleaded not guilty to two counts of abetting money laundering, whereby each alleged transaction involved RM50,000.

According to the two abetment charges framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, he was accused of being involved in the transfer of the funds on two occasions on June 16 and 19, 2018.

On each occasion at Maybank Islamic Berhad, Taman Perling in Johor Bahru, he was alleged to have transferred RM50,000 from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account to his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.

The four charges were later transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

