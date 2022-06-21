A CASE OF – IF EU CAN’T HAVE RUSSIA’S OIL, NO ONE CAN!?? – UKRAINE ATTACKS OIL DRILLING PLATFORMS OFF CRIMEA COAST

Ukraine attacks oil drilling platforms off Crimea coast: Official

Head of Moscow-controlled Crimea says three people were injured, seven missing after Ukraine fired on Black Sea oil drilling platforms.

The governor of Moscow-controlled Crimea has said three people were injured and seven are missing after Ukraine fired on three oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea off the Russian-annexed peninsula.

“We confirm that there are three injured and seven reported missing. We guarantee that the search will continue,” Governor Sergey Aksyonov said on Telegram on Monday, referring to platforms of the Crimea-based oil and gas company Chernomorneftegaz.

This is the first reported strike against the offshore energy infrastructure in Crimea since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Aksyonov, installed by Russia as the peninsula’s governor after the 2014 annexation by Moscow, had previously said five people were injured in the attack before revising the casualty figures.

He said three platforms were targeted, triggering the evacuation of 94 people on the sites, while 15 soldiers remained to guard them.

A search and rescue operation was continuing by air and sea, he said.

Aksyonov said that one platform had been hit, and Olga Kovitidi, a Russian senator for Crimea, told the RIA Novosti agency that there were no victims on the two other platforms that were targeted in the attack.

The Ukrainian military said a food warehouse in the Black Sea port of Odesa was destroyed in a Russian missile attack, but no civilians were killed.

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said Russian forces had fired 14 missiles at southern Ukraine during a three-hour barrage “in impotent anger at the successes of our troops”.

Russia’s military did not immediately comment on the reports. SOURCE: NEWS AGENCIES – ALJAZEERA

Gas Prices In Europe Jump Higher On Latest Gazprom Supply Cuts

By Irina Slav – Jun 16, 2022, 7:20 AM CDT

  • German Economy Minister Habeck: reduction of Nord Stream 1 gas flows is a political decision.
  • Gazprom further cut volumes to Germany on Wednesday.
  • European gas benchmark prices soared on Wednesday as a result.

European benchmark gas prices soared higher today after Gazprom cut the volumes of gas it transports via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline further on Wednesday, gaining 8 percent in morning trade, Bloomberg reported.

Gazprom cut Nord Stream 1 volumes by 40 percent earlier this week, citing the delayed delivery of gas turbines it had sent to German Siemens for scheduled repairs.

Siemens, for its part, said that it had sent the turbines to be repaired at a Canadian factory, but new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the federal Canadian government had stalled the return of the equipment.

“Due to the sanctions imposed by Canada, it is currently impossible for Siemens Energy to deliver overhauled gas turbines to the customer,” Siemens Energy said, as quoted by the Financial Times. “We have informed the Canadian and German governments and are working on a viable solution.”

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck, however, said the reduction of gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was a political decision.

“Russia’s reason [for reducing gas supplies] is just a pretext,” Habeck said. “Their strategy is obviously to unsettle [people] and drive up prices.”

On Wednesday, Gazprom further reduced Nord Stream 1 volumes to a total of 60 percent and also cut supplies to Italy by 15 percent, which pushed European gas prices further up.

“Today’s developments are going to be a massive shock for gas prices as Europe is now going to struggle to refill its storages ahead of next winter if this reduction is for an extended period of time,” ICIS analyst Tom Marzec-Manser told the FT on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, Russian gas flows to its biggest European clients since the start of this month have fallen to the lowest since 2014. U.S. LNG supplies have meanwhile become problematic after an explosion at Freeport LNG prompted production suspension that will last for a minimum of three months, with a full return to normal operation coming no sooner than late 2022, according to the company. – Oilprice.com

