TRAITS OF TRAITORS – NOW, SNEAKY AZMIN ‘DOESN’T REMEMBER’ IF HE MET PKR TOP BRASS OR NOT – JUST DAYS AFTER PLEDGING ‘LIFE & SOUL’ TO BERSATU – WHILE HIS STAUNCH STALWART WILLIE MONGIN CAUGHT APPLYING TO JOIN PBB AFTER BEING ‘PARKED’ IN BERSATU SINCE SHERATON MOVE
Gombak MP Azmin Ali was reportedly evasive when asked whether he had recently met PKR representatives, claiming that he could not remember whom he met.
“I meet with many people so I don’t remember who have I met,” he reportedly said when asked about the issue, according to a report by Malaysia Gazette today.
When asked whether he had been to Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya that day, he reportedly told reporters that he could not remember that either.
“Sheraton Hotel? I’ve been to many hotels, I don’t remember which hotel,” he was quoted as saying.
He also dismissed speculation that he would be returning to PKR, saying, “It’s called speculation, so it is not true.”
The international trade and industry minister reportedly said this when met by reporters during his visit to Pusat Inkubator Kraf Balik Pulau in Penang this evening.
Earlier, Malaysiakini reported PKR sources saying that Azmin has met with two representatives from the party last Wednesday.
The sources claimed that the meeting was about the allegiance of MPs loyal to Azmin and that Azmin was “trying to buy some sort of insurance” for his political survival.
The meeting was ironically held at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya – the same hotel where the then PKR deputy president and his allies held a dinner party in February 2020 to celebrate the birth of a new political alignment to oust the then Pakatan Harapan government.
The defection of Azmin and 10 rogue MPs to Bersatu at the time – dubbed the “Sheraton Move” – triggered the collapse of the Harapan-led administration and allowed Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to take over as prime minister.
Another Bersatu MP seeking greener pastures
Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin has confirmed that he had applied to be a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) member several months ago.
According to the Borneo Post, Willie said he did not join any party after leaving PKR in February 2020 but was “parked” under Bersatu.
“That is true. I have submitted my application to join PBB with the hope that they will accept my application.
“Just for the record, when the government changed, I have not joined any party, but I do not deny that I’m being parked to support the government, and they have technically parked me under Bersatu.
According to Parliament’s website, Willie’s party affiliation was listed as “Bersatu”.
Willie is the second Bersatu MP, and Zuraida Kamaruddin to have confirmed that they were leaving their party in recent weeks.
While Zuraida was an appointed member of the Bersatu supreme council, Willie does not hold any position in the party’s top leadership.
Stressing that he supported the current government at both the federal and Sarawak level, Willie said he wishes to continue serving the public.
“I hope this will continue, and I believe we can work together on the same political platform to ensure the stability of not only the federal but also the state government.
“Only with a stable government can the state and the country actually continue to move forward,” he said.
During the 2018 general elections, Willie wrested the Puncak Borneo seat from PBB’s James Dawos Mamit.
MKINI
