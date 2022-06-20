TRAITS OF TRAITORS – NOW, SNEAKY AZMIN ‘DOESN’T REMEMBER’ IF HE MET PKR TOP BRASS OR NOT – JUST DAYS AFTER PLEDGING ‘LIFE & SOUL’ TO BERSATU – WHILE HIS STAUNCH STALWART WILLIE MONGIN CAUGHT APPLYING TO JOIN PBB AFTER BEING ‘PARKED’ IN BERSATU SINCE SHERATON MOVE

Gombak MP Azmin Ali was reportedly evasive when asked whether he had recently met PKR representatives, claiming that he could not remember whom he met.

“I meet with many people so I don’t remember who have I met,” he reportedly said when asked about the issue, according to a report by Malaysia Gazette today.

When asked whether he had been to Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya that day, he reportedly told reporters that he could not remember that either.

“Sheraton Hotel? I’ve been to many hotels, I don’t remember which hotel,” he was quoted as saying.

He also dismissed speculation that he would be returning to PKR, saying, “It’s called speculation, so it is not true.”

The international trade and industry minister reportedly said this when met by reporters during his visit to Pusat Inkubator Kraf Balik Pulau in Penang this evening.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported PKR sources saying that Azmin has met with two representatives from the party last Wednesday.

The sources claimed that the meeting was about the allegiance of MPs loyal to Azmin and that Azmin was “trying to buy some sort of insurance” for his political survival.

The meeting was ironically held at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya – the same hotel where the then PKR deputy president and his allies held a dinner party in February 2020 to celebrate the birth of a new political alignment to oust the then Pakatan Harapan government.

The defection of Azmin and 10 rogue MPs to Bersatu at the time – dubbed the “Sheraton Move” – triggered the collapse of the Harapan-led administration and allowed Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to take over as prime minister.

Another Bersatu MP seeking greener pastures