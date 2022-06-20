BOMBSHELL – BUDGET 2023 WILL BE TABLED BY NEW GOVT – RAFIZI WARNS PARLIAMENT TO BE DISSOLVED AS EARLY AS AUGUST OR SEPTEMBER – BUT PAKATAN CAN WIN SO LONG AS 70% OF ITS ‘HARDCORE SUPPORTERS’ COME OUT TO VOTE

Rafizi Ramli expects the Dewan Rakyat to be dissolved as early as August or September to allow the 2023 Budget to be tabled by the new government.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) can win the next general election (GE15) if 70% of its hardcore supporters come out to vote, says incoming PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

In a Facebook post, he said this would be an increase of 10% from the average of 60% of such voters who have turned out at previous state elections.

He said PH can regain Putrajaya if it secures votes from 30% of the total number of first-time voters and wins back 5% of the voters who previously supported the coalition but have since shifted allegiance.

Rafizi said he expected to see the Dewan Rakyat dissolved as early as “August or September” to allow the 2023 Budget to be tabled by the new government.

The former Pandan MP, who announced his return to politics in March after a three-year hiatus, said he will start campaigning for GE15 on a weekly basis starting from July 1.

He said his campaign will begin with a national level training session for volunteers on July 2 in areas such as polling station agents, house-to-house campaigns, voter calling campaigns and social media campaigns.

“I call on all volunteers and supporters of PKR and PH who were part of my campaign before to participate,” he said.

“Although the situation has changed a lot, I believe our determination to reach out to the people will see us achieve the campaign’s target of increasing voter turnout, as well as attracting voters who are on the fence and first-time voters.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

