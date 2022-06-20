IN THE WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME – ATTACK ON JAGDEEP NOT FOR REVENGE OR POLITICALLY MOTIVATED

Attack on Jagdeep not politically motivated, say Penang cops

GEORGE TOWN: The attack on Penang executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo is not politically motivated, says state police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He said that misunderstanding between the state local government, housing, town and country planning committee chairman and a Caucasian man led to the incident.

“It happened in the parking lot in front of a restaurant in Tanjung Bungah and the investigation found that the victim and the suspect did not know each other,” said Comm Mohd Shuhaily.

He added that the victim and the suspect were with their families when the incident happened.

“Investigations show the incident did not have any element of revenge and was not politically motivated,” he said during a press conference at the state police headquarters in Penang Road here on Tuesday (June 20).

Comm Mohd Shuhaily said the suspect is a 60-year-old foreigner who was remanded for two days and released on Sunday (June 19).

He also said that both Jagdeep and the foreigner have filed police reports.

“The case is being investigated in under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and the investigation paper has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action,” said Comm Mohd Shuhaily.

It was previously reported that Jagdeep was with his family when the suspect confronted and pushed him, causing him to fall and injure his left ankle.

ANN

