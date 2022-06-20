TRUMP VICIOUSLY TROLLS BIDEN BIKE FALL WITH HILAROUS MEME – AFTER DOING THE SAME TO ‘FAKE NEWS QUEEN’ HILLARY CLINTON IN 2017 – HOW CAN THE U.S. LEAD THE WORLD WHEN THEIR LEADERS BELONG IN A MADHOUSE, WHERE POWER & HOW TO GRAB IT IS ALL THAT MATTERS – NOTHING IS REAL TO THEM, IN THE NAME OF POWER ANYTHING & EVERYTHING GOES

President Donald Trump viciously trolled his successor Joe Biden on social media after the late septuagenerian took an embarrassing spill on his bike in full view of the press while coming to a complete stop.

On Saturday, Trump shared via Truth Social an updated version of a classic meme by video creator @NautPoso shortly after the incident, splicing clips of him hitting a golf ball and the moment Biden tumbled.

Trump hit a birdie! 😂 pic.twitter.com/uzCMM8BNXQ — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) June 19, 2022

As well as mocking the enfeebled puppet president, Trump also shared an unedited clip of Biden’s bike fall, presumably to demonstrate there was no external factor that caused the accident, other than Joe’s own clumsiness.

The humiliating bike fall was also fodder for other meme makers.

Meme by Carpe Donktum 😂 pic.twitter.com/uhsB3wbAi0 — NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) June 18, 2022

China is laughing pic.twitter.com/00aYYuijRz — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 18, 2022

The 45th president previously triggered the corporate mainstream media by sharing a similar hilarious meme back in 2017, instead with Hillary Clinton being the golf ball’s target.

Biden’s frequent falls, trips and stumbles are becoming harder for Democrats and the media to explain away or ignore, and his apparent fragility has many in his party hesitant about supporting a second term.

Meanwhile, Trump has taken to posting more frequently at Truth Social, now using it as his main bullhorn to broadcast messages to the American people much like he did on Twitter before it unceremoniously banned him. INFOWARS.COM

