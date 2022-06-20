DOES NAJIB LIKE KELANTAN FOOD? – MALAYSIA’S LARGEST PRISON TO BE BUILT IN KETEREH – A DUBIOUS ACHIEVEMENT BY HADI & CO – SURELY THEY CAN DO MORE TO BOOST KELANTAN’S ECONOMY, WITH SO MANY MINISTERS IN THE FEDERAL GOVT

KOTA BARU: The country’s largest prison which can accommodate 3,000 prisoners will be built in Kelantan.

It is expected to be completed by 2027, says Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (management) Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar.

He said the prison would be located in Ketereh and that the land acquisition process would be completed this year.

“Construction of this modern prison is expected to begin by the end of next year and will take three to four years to complete.

“The new prison will have better facilities for both inmates and officers as we find that many prisons in the country are rundown and need improvements,” he said at the presentation of the 2021 east zone outstanding service awards to 200 recipients at the Kota Darulnaim complex yesterday.

According to Bernama, Mohd Sayuthi said the new prison would reduce congestion in existing prisons in the eastern zone.

“Currently, the Malaysian Prisons Department has taken a temporary initiative by having rehabilitation programmes to reduce overcrowding.

“We see it is paying off as our participation in the London Craft Week recently won awards there, as well as the attention drawn by some of our rehabilitation programmes from other countries’ prisons departments including the United Kingdom,” he said. ANN

Najib asks Federal Court to annul SRC trial conviction

PETALING JAYA: The nation’s highest court will have to address the most fundamental principle of law in its most important case ever when it hears Najib Razak’s final appeal from his conviction for abuse of power and misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International’s funds. On June 7, the former prime minister’s solicitors signed off on a notice of motion asking the Federal Court to declare the entire High Court trial in which he was convicted and sentenced null and void and for the case to be retried. Najib’s legal team contends that he suffered a failure of natural justice, believing trial judge Mohd Nazlan Ghazali should have recused himself due to a conflict of interests. In an affidavit affirmed to support the application, Najib claims that Nazlan, who was Maybank’s general counsel and company secretary between July 2006 and April 2015, ought at least to have had “constructive knowledge” of what the defence argues was the true source of SRC’s funds, which they say was central to issues in the case. The law imputes “constructive knowledge” of a matter to a person even if he does not have actual knowledge if the matter could have become known to him through the exercise of reasonable care. According to Najib, the documents at the heart of the application only came to light in May this year, and as such, he was not in a position to raise this issue either at the High Court or the Court of Appeal previously. Ultimately, the apex court will have to consider whether Nazlan had knowledge of the matters as claimed by Najib and whether such knowledge made him a potential witness in the case. The Federal Court will also have to consider whether there was, as a result, a real danger of bias in Nazlan presiding over the trial. Najib did express reservations about Nazlan’s appointment at the start of the case, but this was in relation to his lack of experience in the criminal division of the High Court. Despite this, in a letter written to then Chief Judge of Malaya Zaharah Ibrahim on Aug 7, 2018, his solicitors, Shafee & Co, expressed their confidence in Nazlan’s impartiality. That letter was written to express concern about the optics surrounding the sudden transfer by which Nazlan replaced Justice Sofian Razak in the criminal court where Najib was produced and charged. In a written reply dated Aug 8, 2018, Zaharah assured Najib’s defence team that the transfer was merely part of a routine reshuffling of judges which takes place from time to time. The application has major implications not only on the case but on the perception of the country’s judicial system. The eyes of the nation and the world will surely be trained on how it develops hereon. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

