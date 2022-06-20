‘STUPID IDEA’? YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT! – EX-SABAH CM WANT MIC MINISTER’S HEAD TO ROLL OVER ILLEGAL MIGRANT – EVEN AS UMNO DOES ANOTHER HYPOCRISY-FILLED U-TURN ON THE ROHINGYA – ‘THESE WAR REFUGEES ARE PART OF THE ‘UMMAH’, & THAT IS REASON ENOUGH FOR US TO ENSURE THEIR SAFETY & WELL-BEING FOR AS LONG AS THEY REMAIN IN OUR COUNTRY’

PETALING JAYA: Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin has called for the government to recognise the fundamental rights of refugees living here, saying it is in line with Malaysia being an Islamic nation.

The former Johor menteri besar said refugees in Malaysia should have access to education, healthcare, and the freedom to move about safely, describing these as fundamental human rights.

“Let us strengthen our commitment to ensure that their rights and dignity are respected,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with World Refugee Day.

Khaled said there were currently almost 100 million refugees worldwide, most of whom were victims of armed conflicts and war.

He said that while Malaysia was not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, it did not mean that the government does not have a moral responsibility of guaranteeing the safety and well-being of refugees here.

Khaled also stressed that refugees were not illegal immigrants but instead, victims of difficult circumstances that forced them to leave their homelands and families.

“In fact, most of the refugees seeking refuge in Malaysia are Muslims from Syria, Myanmar, Iraq, and Afghanistan. All of them have no chance to return home safely,” he said.

Khaled added that based on their tragic situation, Malaysia has a moral obligation to ensure these refugees were treated with dignity and humanity.

“We are an Islamic country, and our religion teaches us to do good to our fellow human beings regardless of their status and origin.

“These war refugees are part of the ‘ummah’, and that is reason enough for us to ensure their safety and well-being for as long as they remain in our country.” FMT

