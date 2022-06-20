‘BALI LOVER’ EX-MACC CHIEF DZULKIFLI MAY JOIN POLITICAL PARTY – DONATES 1,500 KILOS OF ‘CENCARU’ FISH TO POKOK SENA FOLK – WOW! HOW DID HE GET SO MUCH MONEY??? – EVEN AS BERSATU’S MP IN THAT AREA SHABUDIN SAYS HE WON’T CONTEST IN GE15 TO MAKE WAY FOR YOUNGER LEADERS BELOW 55 YEARS OF AGE

Ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli not ruling out prospect of joining political party

TASEK GELUGOR: Former chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad has not ruled out the possibility of joining a political party.

“I myself will announce it if I have joined any political party. There is no need to be evasive,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after presenting a donation of 1,500kg of cencaru fish to the public at Pokok Sena here on Sunday (June 19).

In the meantime, Dzulkifli said he would continue his welfare work in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary constituency, which is his hometown.

“Even if I do not join a political party, I will continue with the welfare programmes according to my ability to help citizens and villagers,” he said.

At the ceremony, he also launched the Tan Sri Dzulkifli Office volunteer squad consisting of youths aged 18 to 40 to help the community in Tasek Gelugor in various aspects including manpower. – Bernama

Tasek Gelugor MP won’t contest in GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former Penang Bersatu chairman Shabudin Yahya has confirmed he will not be contesting in GE15. The Tasek Gelugor MP said he made the decision to give way to younger leaders. However, he will continue to be active in politics as a normal member of his party. “I plan to retire from all my political positions and will no longer be an elected representative. I have been a representative for four terms, two as Permatang Berangan assemblyman, and two as Tasek Gelugor MP. I think it’s the right time for me to end my service to the people,” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying. “I also want to give way to younger leaders, I don’t care who, as long as they’re young,” he said. “In my opinion, a leader who has reached the age of 55 – after taking into account several factors including physical health – should retire because after that age we are not as productive as we used to be. “We should give way to those who are younger because they have more energy and have fresher ideas.” Shabudin said he also wanted to spend more time with his family, adding that being a representative of the people had taken away most of his time. Shabudin, who was previously with Umno, had been Permatang Berangan assemblyman from 2004 to 2008 before contesting for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat in the previous two elections. He left Umno to join Bersatu in December 2018. FMT BERNAMA / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

