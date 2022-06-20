A HUGE ‘KAU TIM’ IS GOING ON IN MALAYSIA – BUT RELAX. IT’S NOT THE END OF THE WORLD – SO LONG AS PAKATAN DOESN’T BACKSTAB THE PEOPLE

Faisal Tehrani’s Cultured Intellect, Nadeswaran’s Anger At Trains, Huge Green Energy Projects, Palace Visits, Syed Akbar’s Ranting – There is something else going on. Its all about TIME and KAU TIM

Folks for about 10 days I saw visions of grandeur and re-analysed prevailing delusions. Meaning nothing much has changed. Ha ha ha.

Let me rephrase. It will change for the better. It always does.



On Thursday I posted Faisal Tehrani’s comments.

Here is R Nadeswaran’s piece about some fellow riding a train.

R. Nadeswaran

Except for a traffic offence (for which I paid a compound fine), I have always been on the right side of the law and my slate is clean.

Therefore, as a citizen, I have to express my anger, disgust and repugnance that put a convicted felon above not only me but millions of other right-thinking and law-abiding Malaysians.



R NADESWARAN is a veteran journalist who writes on bread-and-butter issues.Ok here are my comments :

Nadeswaran’s train story got me thinking. I will come back to this again.



I never fully figured out what is a Mission Statement. And despite having written six books I never found out how I could have expressed the contents of an entire book in one Mission Statement.

But today just to jangle the cow bells a little more, I want to make a Mission Statement : There is a huge Day of Reckoning dawning upon all of us. There is a finality coming. And it is going to happen in the next FOUR MONTHS.

So today is 18 June 2022. By mid October, certainly by end October 2022 our fates will be sealed.

And folks it is not the next General Elections that will decide our fate.

Our fates will be decided by end October 2022.

There is a huge KAU TIM going on. Satu untuk kau, satu untuk aku.

But it is not the end of the world. Relax.

First here is a timeline of the past FOUR prime ministers ie Najib, Dr Mahathir 2.0, Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri.

8 May 2018 BN loses power after 63 years 10 May 2018 Dr M becomes Pakatan Harapan PM 24 Feb 2020 Dr M quits as Pakatan Harapan PM 29 February 2020 Muhyiddin is appointed Bersatu PM Aug 16 2021 Muhyiddin quits as Bersatu PM 20 Aug 2021 Sabri is Barisan Nasional PM Sept 13 2021 Sabri and Pakatan Harapan (minus Dr M) sign MOU

Let me ask you – was there any palpable change for YOU through 1 to 7 above? The answer is NO. Nothing has changed in the country.





This where R Nadeswaran’s piece about some fellow riding a train provides some context.

That train project was worth over RM40 billion. A lot of people got their chunk of the RM40 billion pie. Launched in 2017.





So listen carefully. Throughout FOUR changes in prime ministers , the train project remained intact. All the big boys got paid. Thats why the fellow was invited to ride the train first – which made Nadeswaran upset. Its not just a thank you from the big boys for all that money. The pecking order is intact.



Here is something else. Vaccination trivia.

March 9, 2020 KJ became Science Minister in charge of Covid, under Bersatu PM Muhyiddin. Project worth billions.



Aug 21, 2021 new government again, with Sabri as BN PM.



Aug 27 2021 KJ appointed Minister of Health under Sabri – but still in charge of Covid.

The Covid Vaccines was big money. Despite change in government and change in prime minister the same guy was made the Minister in charge of Covid Vaccines.



Pecking order remains.

Then on Sept 13 2021 BN/Sabri and Pakatan Harapan (minus Dr M) sign MOU.

The MoU is a “for the first time in the history of the world” document whereby the opposition party (Pakatan Harapan) agreed to support the BN in Parliament, especially to get the 2022 Budget approved. Basically to preserve the pecking order.

Why? What did the PH get in return?

The MoU had an expiry date – one year. But I believe it has been renewed (quiet, quiet).

Even if the MoU does not have an expiry date, the Federal Budget is due again in October 2022. FOUR MONTHS FROM NOW. Sabri still needs the Pakatan Harapan MoU to get the Budget approved.

Why should the PH extend the MoU to help Sabri get Budget 2023 approved in Parliament this October ? What will the PH get in return?

Some young people are promoting huge “green projects”. Renewable energy etc. Worth billions.

New chickens in the hen house. But the pecking order will be preserved.



Why would Pakatan Harapan want to extend the MoU to approve the Barisan Nasional’s Budget in October ?

What dos the PH get in return? What is the KAU TIM?







Look at these dates again:

There were so many changes in government.

It is not the GE15 that is going to decide your fate.

What will decide your fate is that MoU between PH and BN.

Why change the prime minister three times? Maybe tak faham kira-kira.

