FREAK ‘STEAMBOAT’ EXPLOSION AT KK RESTAURANT LEAVES 4 INJURED

Politics, Social | June 20, 2022 10:14 am by | 0 Comments

SIMUNJAN, 14 Dis -- Ketua Menteri Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg berucap pada Majlis Pelancaran Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (SALURAN -MYSRBN) di sini, hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2021) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Four injured in freak steamboat pot explosion in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Four people, including two children, were injured when a steamboat pot they were using exploded in a restaurant in Alamesra near here on Sunday (June 19).

It is learnt that the two adults sustained burns and cuts but it is not known how badly the children were hurt.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Misran Bisara said they received a call about the incident at 9.06pm.

Misran said Wujon and Roberto were given preliminary treatment before they were taken to the hospital.

He said firemen ended the operation at 9.41am after ensuring there was no more danger.

ANN

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle