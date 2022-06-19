PAS claimed it has no problems with other parties’ efforts to win Kelantanese voters’ hearts and change the state government.

Party vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah challenged if there was a better choice than PAS if a change was brought about.

“Since we are talking about wanting to change the government, can anyone tell me who to hand the reins to?

“It is the people’s right if they want to have a change. We can’t stop them from voting when the time comes,” he said.

Mohd Amar pointed out that BN-ruled states have their share of issues.

“They say give power to BN but are their states free from water-related problems? The water in Kelantan is said to be murky like tea, but how clean is the water in BN-ruled Pahang?

“If it is to promote Islam once in power, what is the status of Islam in BN state governments?” he said while speaking at a weekly ceramah at Medan Ilmu, Kota Bharu, last Friday.

Mohd Amar, who is also the state deputy minister, said if opposition parties, including Umno, want to play with sentiments, PAS will do the same.

“It’s obvious (that they) want to ‘play’ so much, so we’ll ‘play’,” he said.

Mohd Amar was commenting on the efforts of other parties calling on the people to withdraw their support from PAS.

The campaign to remove PAS as the ruling party in the state has been joined by Umno, its partner in the Muafakat Nasional pact that was enacted during the Pakatan Harapan federal administration after GE15.

The relationship between the two parties has since deteriorated.

Kelantan Umno chairperson Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub had previously said that if given a mandate, BN promised to make Kelantan more Islamic than PAS has.

Let the rakyat decide

Meanwhile, Mohd Amar admitted that PAS faced financial constraints in its 30-year rule but stressed that the party never betrayed the people.

“Over 30 years, there has been no development, no job opportunities, unresolved water issues – we admit it.

“But are we corrupt? Have we betrayed (the people)? Do we bribe? Try answering that.

“Poor, we admit that we are poor, but (do the people) want (leaders) who are poor but honest or rich but bad?” he questioned.

Amar also challenged other parties in Kelantan to submit their respective menteri besar candidates to allow the people to make their judgments.

“Your right to vote to change (the government), I don’t want to block it. Those are the rights (that come with) democracy. We don’t force (the situation). You can not force our stance.

“But I want to ask: to whom do you want to hand it over to? Umno, for example – who wants to be the menteri besar? Tell me.

“Umno’s next ceramah has to (answer) ‘Who wants to be the menteri besar?’ Let the rakyat evaluate.

“Harapan is the same – who wants to be a minister if they win? They must answer. Before getting married, we must get to know the future groom first,” he said.

MKINI

