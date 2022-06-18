RM1.3 MILLION BRIBE: ‘EVERYONE ALREADY KNOWS’ – UMNO COURT CLUSTERS BAYS FOR MUHYIDDIN’S BLOOD – LODGES POLICE REPORT – PUTS PRESSURE ON MACC TO PROBE – ‘WHY INVESTIGATE ROHANA BUT NOT MUHYIDDIN’

GEORGE TOWN: A police report against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been lodged in Melaka concerning a claim that he purportedly received RM1.3 million from a company currently in the spotlight in an ongoing graft trial.
Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit told FMT the classification of the case had not been determined and further details would be revealed later.
In a Facebook Live video, Lokman asked police to investigate Muhyiddin’s denial of receiving the contribution as he was hospitalised overseas at the alleged time.
In a statement yesterday, Muhyiddin said he had never received monies from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) and that he could not have taken the alleged bribes as he was undergoing cancer treatment at the time.
David Tan, a witness in the corruption trial of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had testified that RM1.3 million was paid to Muhyiddin.
Tan said Muhyiddin received RM300,000 from UKSB on June 4, 2018, RM500,000 on July 4, 2018, and another RM500,000 on Aug 23 the same year, Bernama reported.
FMT has contacted Muhyiddin for comment. fmt
Why investigate Rohana but not Muhyiddin, Shahrir asks MACC
Umno veteran Shahrir Abdul Samad questioned the MACC today on why it chose not to investigate Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin over a bribery allegation.
Shahrir compared it to when the MACC investigated former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group CEO Rohana Rozhan after former Goldman Sachs’ Southeast Asia chief Tim Leissner said he bought her a house using 1MDB money.
“If a witness statement in a US court about Tim Leissner giving money to Rohana drove the MACC to investigate Rohana, why did the MACC not act as swiftly on evidence that was already known from its own investigation,” Shahrir asked in a statement posted on Facebook.
Leissner, testifying before a US federal court in February, said he bought the US$10 million (RM44 million) London mansion for his then-lover because she threatened to expose his role in the 1MDB scandal.
This allegation prompted MACC’s investigation of Rohana – who vowed to extend her full cooperation.
Yesterday, a witness in Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial said Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) gave RM1.3 million to Muhyiddin in 2018, when the latter became the home minister after Zahid.
David Tan Siong Sun, 47, who is the former administrative manager of UKSB, disclosed this in the Kuala Lumpur High Court when the company’s ledger was shown to him during the trial.
“What the prosecution witness (Tan) stated (about Muhyiddin) was not something that was unexpected. Everyone already knows.
“At the time, Pakatan Harapan representatives controlled both the MACC and the Attorney-General chambers – they knew the evidence would involve Muhyiddin Yassin and several other political leaders,” Shahrir pointed out.
Muhyiddin later denied receiving the RM1.3 million, claiming that at the time, he was on leave for several months after undergoing surgery for cancer. mkini
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
