RM1.3 MILLION BRIBE: ‘EVERYONE ALREADY KNOWS’ – UMNO COURT CLUSTERS BAYS FOR MUHYIDDIN’S BLOOD – LODGES POLICE REPORT – PUTS PRESSURE ON MACC TO PROBE – ‘WHY INVESTIGATE ROHANA BUT NOT MUHYIDDIN’

GEORGE TOWN: A police report against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been lodged in Melaka concerning a claim that he purportedly received RM1.3 million from a company currently in the spotlight in an ongoing graft trial.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit told FMT the classification of the case had not been determined and further details would be revealed later.

Umno’s Lokman Noor Adam confirmed that he had lodged the report yesterday at the Sungai Udang police station in Melaka over the evidence given in court by a witness that the funds had flowed into the Bersatu president’s account.

In a Facebook Live video, Lokman asked police to investigate Muhyiddin’s denial of receiving the contribution as he was hospitalised overseas at the alleged time.

In a statement yesterday, Muhyiddin said he had never received monies from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) and that he could not have taken the alleged bribes as he was undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

David Tan, a witness in the corruption trial of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had testified that RM1.3 million was paid to Muhyiddin.

Tan said Muhyiddin received RM300,000 from UKSB on June 4, 2018, RM500,000 on July 4, 2018, and another RM500,000 on Aug 23 the same year, Bernama reported.

FMT has contacted Muhyiddin for comment. fmt

